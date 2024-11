Paul Waring wins in Abu Dhabi after birdie-birdie finish

Paul Waring celebrated the biggest win of his career at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Paul Waring produced a stunning finish to hold off a stellar chasing pack and win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 39-year-old from the Wirral had taken control of the event with a course-record 61 at Yas Links on Friday but saw his five-shot halfway lead reduced to one with a 73 on Saturday.

Waring had spoken of feeling jittery during his third round but he displayed nerves of steel in a flawless closing 66 to secure victory with a 24-under-par total.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, former Open champion Shane Lowry and Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen were among those to turn up the heat on Waring during a thrilling final round.

But Waring, whose only previous DP World Tour title came at the Nordea Masters more than six years ago, responded to being caught by Hatton with a birdie from 40 feet at the 17th and played the last impeccably to claim the biggest win of his career.

“It just means so much to so many other things that come with that win,” said Waring, who climbs to fifth in the Race to Dubai and is set to claim one of 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for 2025.

“I’m a bit taken aback right now.

“The one on 17, I could just see it tracking in the whole way and just knew I was going to hole it. As soon as it left the blade, I knew it was in.

“I’ll be honest, legs were shaking a little bit over that last putt. I just wanted to make sure that nothing else could happen and great to roll that one in on the last as well.”

McIlroy was first to make an early charge as the Northern Irishman birdied four of his first six holes.

Waring responded with back-to-back gains to start his round but English pair Matthew Jordan and Matt Wallace closed to within one of the lead with eagles at the seventh and 11th respectively.

McIlroy missed a short par effort at the seventh and from eight feet for birdie two holes later as his challenge ultimately came up short.

Waring was rewarded for an excellent bunker shot with a gain at the seventh and birdied the 10th to keep the chasing pack at bay but missed a makeable chance at 13 and lipped out at the next.

Waring had to scramble a par after a wayward drive at the 15th as, up ahead, former winner Hatton birdied the last two to see Waring caught for the first time in two days and set the clubhouse target at 22 under.

Then came Waring’s moment of magic as he converted from 40 feet at the 17th, before hitting a perfect drive at the last, running a three-wood through the back of the green and getting up and down to seal victory.

Hatton took second with his stunning closing 64, with McIlroy, Olesen and Wallace sharing third on 21 under.

McIlroy extended his lead over Thriston Lawrence in the Race to Dubai heading into the final event next week.

“I do feel in a good position,” he said. “I saw Thriston making a charge today, and I was keeping one eye on the leaderboard and looking at what he was doing. I saw he posted 20.

“Every shot counts at this moment in time, and I was glad to make the four at the last and at least give myself half a chance at this tournament this week, but also give myself a little bit more of a cushion going into Dubai next week as well.”