Ireland’s Seamus Power trails Denny McCarthy in San Diego

Seamus Power, of Ireland, hits his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament (Gregory Bull/AP)

Ireland’s Seamus Power carded a three under 69 to close out the opening round of The Genesis Invitational one shot behind leader Denny McCarthy.

Power began with a par and a bogey on his first two holes but picked up four shots from there to head to the clubhouse, tied with American Patrick Rodgers on three under par.

The duo trail McCarthy by one at the top of the leaderboard after the American nabbed the outright lead with a clutch eagle on the par-five 18th.

Here's a look at the leaderboard after round one at the Genesis Invitational.

World number one Scottie Scheffler split four birdies with two bogeys to sit tied for fourth on two under.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy had an up-and-down opening round as he finished the day even par.

Starting on the back nine, he offset an early bogey with a birdie at the turn, but another bogey on the first threatened to derail his day.

However, McIlroy maintained his composure and salvaged another birdie on the eighth hole to keep himself in the hunt.