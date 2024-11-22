It has been a mixed bag for the Belfast Giants this season.

Just when they appear to be hitting their stride, a shock result comes out of nowhere and questions are raised about their silverware winning credentials.

Last weekend, for example, the Giants lost 3-4 in overtime to the Fife Flyers - a side the men in teal would usually be expected to beat comfortably.

The Scottish side made the most of their opportunities and deserve credit for battling their way back into the game on several occasions.

The following night a 5-1 thrashing of Glasgow Clan and the confidence was restored.

Belfast Giants defeat Glasgow 3-0 on Wednesday (William Cherry/William Cherry)

Indeed, the Giants finished their Challenge Cup group games as the top seed for the knockout stages and have demonstrated their potential at certain points.

However, Adam Keefe’s men currently sit in fifth place in the Elite League table, seven points behind league leaders Cardiff Devils.

There remains lingering doubts over whether the Giants can produce the consistent performances required in an increasingly competitive league to regain silverware.

The Irish News caught up with Tom McCollum, the Giant’s 34-year-old American goalie for an insight into the mood in camp and his assessment of the season so far.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th November 2024 Belfast Giants' Bo Hanson and Drake Pilon of Fife Flyers during Saturday’s Challenge Cup match at the SSE Odyssey Arena. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye (Philip Magowan/Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

“Last weekend, the result against Fife Flyers was a bit of a surprise to us.” Explains McCollum.

“It’s a lesson learnt for us. You can’t just show up expecting to win a game because we had good results against Fife before.

“You have to approach every game with the same intensity and treat every game like it’s a final. There are no ‘easy’ games because in this league any team is capable of beating any other team on their night.

“Sometimes you just have to take your medicine and accept that it’s a chance to learn and get better. Sure, it was a tough loss to take but we ultimately got what we needed from the game and finished as top seed in the competition.

“Them, the next night against Glasgow we really bounced back which I thought was a demonstration of great character from the guys.

“It was a simple case of executing Keefer’s (head coach Adam Keefe’s) game plan for the full 60 minutes, controlling our discipline and we got the result we wanted.

“The increased competitiveness of the league makes the league more exciting and fun to play in because you have to show up every night and be at your best in order to win. It’s pressure but certain players embrace it and thrive in that environment.”

As for his own contributions this season, McCollum has been impressive as has his colleague and competitor for the starting jersey, goalie Jackson Whistle.

Over the course of the long season, the goalkeeping tandem will inevitably rotate to stay fresh but the competition can only be a good thing for the Giant’s defence.

“I talk a lot on the ice and try to give the guys helpful instructions, letting them know if they are under pressure or not and yelling out options for them.” McCollum explains.

“At the end of the day, we have a very talented team and I trust them completely to do the right thing. I give credit to them if I have a good game because it’s a team effort.”

This weekend the Giants face Guildford Flames before facing Nottingham Panthers on the road. McCollum is anticipating another challenging weekend ahead as his side search for consistent league form.

“Guildford have a fast team that can really punch back on the counter attack so we need to do a good job taking care of the puck. Both games are going to be a good challenge for us and we’re going in as prepared as we can be.

“The message from the coaches this week has been about developing consistency. We have shown our potential at times but it’s about executing the game plan across 60 minutes.

“Hopefully we can get on a roll in the league. I believe we can do it if we keep showing up with high intensity and attention to detail.”