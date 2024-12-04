Former Glentoran boss Mick McDermott assumes reins at Cork club Cobh Ramblers

Mick McDermott has taken over Cobh Ramblers as head coach

NEW Cobh Rambers head coach Mick McDermott says he felt an immediate connection with the League of Ireland Division One club and wants to build a squad that will “make the town proud”.

The 50-year-old Belfast man hasn’t been involved in any managerial role since his departure from Glentoran in January 2023.

He replaces Paul Hunt who left last month after the Cork club finished in eighth place in the second tier.

“From my first interactions with the club and community, I sensed something special,” McDermott said of his move south.

“I look forward to building a talented squad that will make the town proud and achieving memorable milestones for the Cobh community.”

“I’m excited to work alongside a fantastic ownership group, a committed Board, and the dedicated players and staff combined with the volunteers who make this Club so unique.”

McDermott will take charge of the team immediately.

Club Chairman Bill O’Leary highlighted McDermott’s “world-class knowledge” and that he was confident his “expertise will elevate Cobh Ramblers”.

McDermott’s weighty CV was sufficient to see him gain the role having wrked with national teams Iran and Qatar under Carlos Queiroz.

He has also guided the Glens to domestic success and European qualifications.

McDermott lost his job at the east Belfast club after a poor run of form and was replaced by Rodney McAree.

Ramblers are one of the latest clubs to come under the ownership of FC32 – a USA-based group.

The east Cork club appealed for fresh investment back in December 2022 and after much discussion, FC32 assumed control.

Paul Francis, Founder and CEO of FC32, said: “Michael has demonstrated his ability to deliver results in the most competitive environments. His understanding of modern football methodologies and commitment to player development align perfectly with the club’s vision for sustained success.”