Five best bets for the weekend: Mo Salah to make things sticky for Toffees on Goodison Park’s Merseyside derby farewell

Mo Salah netted twice against Newcastle in midweek and can do damage to Everton – as he so often does – at Goodison Park on Saturday

No room for sentiment as Liverpool look to maintain title push

PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton v Liverpool – Liverpool to win and Mo Salah to score, 13/10 (Paddy Power);

Liverpool to win, Salah to score and Ashley Young to be carded, 5/1 (Paddy Power)

EVERTON host their cross-city rivals in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and will do so in decent fettle after seeing off Wolves 4-0 on Wednesday night.

At the same time, Liverpool looked very vulnerable in a 3-3 draw at Newcastle, and they have now conceded six in their last two away games.

April’s 2-0 win for Everton was the first in a Goodison derby since 2010 but another one could be beyond them with Mo Salah, so often their scourge, in red-hot form. The Egyptian has six goals in his last five games and can score again, so take an away win with Salah scoring at evens.

More ambitious punters might want to throw an Ashley Young card in as well, with the veteran right-back – booked twice in his last four games – likely to come up against the abrasive and quicksilver Luis Diaz.

London rivals can put on a second half show

Spurs Ange Postecoglou has come under pressure after Thursday night's loss to Bournemouth and would love a positive result against Chelsea on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – both teams to score in the second half, 5/4 (William Hill)

IT is probably wise to never predict the result of a game involving Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, who have hit the wall since beating Manchester City 4-0.

That said, you can almost always expect entertainment, while Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are the top scorers in the Premier League.

And both sides have made a habit of finding the net after the interval, with 11 of Tottenham’s last 14 Premier League goals coming in the second half and Chelsea scoring six goals after the 70-minute mark in their last five league outings.

Therefore, both teams to score in the second half really does look a cracking bet in this London derby on Sunday.

Buzzing Bees to make another fast start

Brentford's home record is the best in the Premier League this term

Brentford v Newcastle United – both teams to score in the first half, 11/4 (Bet365)

BRENTFORD did us a 9/2 favour last week by beating Leicester with both teams scoring before half-time, and while Newcastle will provide a sterner test, it could pay to follow the trend again.

It’s now four home games on the bounce for the Bees that both teams have scored before the break, with 16 goals squeezed into the first periods, and with the Toon finding their shooting boots in midweek, there could be more thrills and spills on Saturday, especially in the first 45 minutes.

Kilcoo can tough it out to rule Ulster

Kilcoo's Aidan Branagan (left) and Conor Laverty celebrate after the 2021 AIB Ulster Club SFC final win over Derrygonnelly. The Magpies can get their hands on the Seamus McFerran Cup again on Sunday

ULSTER CLUB SHC FINAL

Kilcoo v Errigal Ciaran – Kilcoo to win by 1-3 points, 9/4 (Paddy Power)

STORM Darragh has been wreaking havoc across Ulster, and when things die down a bit on Sunday, Errigal Ciaran will be hoping their own Darragh – Canavan – can brew up a storm and cause a bit of an upset in the provincial final.

The Ballygawley men certainly have the talent to prevail at 2/1, and have found a welcome habit of winning ugly too in their run to the decider, but Kilcoo are another step up again.

The Down champions, All-Ireland winners as recently as 2022, are the ultimate team, and may just cope with the forecast winds and heavy ground that bit better than their opponents, with their handpassing game taking the elements out of it a bit.

There won’t be much in it, but a Kilcoo victory by 1-3 points looks the play in what could be a low-scoring encounter.

Gordon Elliott to come up Trumps at Navan

Gordon Elliott should be amongst the winners at Navan on Saturday, with My Trump Card fancied in the Bective Stud handicap

HORSERACING

My Trump Card (1.42, Navan, Saturday)

IRISH National winner Intense Raffles returns to action over hurdles at Navan on Saturday, with Bryony Frost coming over to take the ride in the three-mile-one Bective Stud handicap.

It may be worth taking him on in his seasonal debut with his big aim, the Grand National, a long way down the road.

The Gordon Elliott-trained My Trump Card, gets the vote.

The Shantou gelding was last seen winning his maiden hurdle at this venue in January and he has long been well thought of.

Carl Millar takes a useful 5lb off his back and he may be able to land a nice prize before kicking on over the larger obstacles.