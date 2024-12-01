Fionnuala McCormack sets a new PB in Valencia Marathon

FIVE-TIME Olympian Fionnuala McCormack pulled out another extraordinary performance on Sunday when she finished 11th in the elite women’s field of the Valencia Marathon in Spain.

The 40-year-old mother-of-three recorded a time of two hours, 23 minutes and 46 seconds to take 12 seconds off her previous personal best mark, set on the same Valencia course three years ago

The Wicklow native made her fifth appearance in an Olympic Games when she was 28th in the marathon at Paris earlier this year.

The winner of the female race was Ethiopia’s Megertu Alemu in 2:16:49, while marathon rookie Sabastian Sawe recorded the fastest time for the distance this year of 2:02:35 in claiming victory over a strong men’s field.

In the wake of the recent catastrophic floods in the area, and before the start, the organisers thanked the competitors for coming. A minute’s silence was also observed in remembrance of all those who lost their life.

At home, Finn Valley’s Sean McGinley claimed the national novice title on Sunday in Tramore, Co. Waterford.

McGinley, who was Ulster novice champion in 2023, came home well clear of Kerry’s Oisin Murray, with Nenagh’s Daniel Ellis in third.

Lagan Valley lifted the team bronze medals, while Finn Valley were down in fifth despite also having Oisin Toye in the top 10.

There was no significant northern presence in the women’s novice won by Abbie Sheridan from the St Peter’s club in Louth.

There was success as well for Ulster runners in the uneven age group championships. Cranford AC’s Caolan McFadden took the U19 youths’ title, while Enniskillen’s Harry McKenzie was an impressive winner of the U17 race.

He was followed home by Finn Valley’s Odhran McBrearty, who claimed the individual silver medal.

Lagan Valley were team champions in the U17 girls’ age group as Willowfield’s Emer McKee finished second in the individual race.

City of Lisburn’s Madison Welby also claimed an individual runner-up place, this time in the girls’ U15 contest, and Finn Valley’s Zach McKinley and Lukas Janosik from the City of Derry Spartans club filled the minor podium positions in the boys’ U11 race.

Finn Valley showed their usual strength taking minor team medals across a number of age groups.

Brhane Gebrebrhan was pushed all the way to the line in the Seeley Cup 10K road race on Saturday.

A mere second separated the Annadale Strider from Candour Track Club’s Conall McClean, with Gebrebrhan being credited with a 29:59 timing.

Another Candour runner, Luke Kelly, took third in 30:32, with Tom Moran (30:37), Chris Fielding (30:46) and Craig McMeechan (30:47) making up the top half-dozen finishers.

Annadale were team winners from Candour TC.

Hannah Gilliland shattered her personal best in winning the women’s race in a record time of 33:26.

Letterkenny AC’S Nakita Burke filled the runner-up spot in 34:15 ahead of East Down’s Catherine O’Connor in third recording a 36:05 mark. Robyn McKee (36:40), Sarah McNutt (36:52) and Sarah Lavery (36:56) completed the top six.

Annadale took the team award from Willowfield and North Down.