William Creighton prepare to do anything to get British Rally Championship ahead of Cambrian Rally

William Creighton whilst racing the Rali Ceredigion last month, the Moira driver is still in contention for the Probite British Rally championship

MOIRA’S William Creighton says he is willing to put everything on the line at Saturday’s Cambrian Rally in north Wales in his quest to become the Probite British Rally champion.

Creighton’s title hopes were kept alive at last month’s Rali Ceredigion, with maximum points on the second day of the closed-road event ensuring he starts the final round as the current leader.

He is one of four people who stand a mathematical chance of lifting the trophy, and another strong performance by the 26-year-old will be crucial as points-and-a-half are on the table in Llandudno.

With dropped scores totted up, Creighton heads the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 of former FIA European Rally Champion Chris Ingram by just a single point, with Keith Cronin (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Osian Pryce (Ford Fiesta Rally2) currently tied on seventy-five points after five of the six rounds.

William Creighton's Ford Fiesta Rally2

For Creighton – who also has his points-boosting ‘Joker’ to play this weekend – the job is clear: if Ingram finishes the seven-stage, 60-mile decider second or third then he must top the timesheets.

“The Cambrian Rally is set to be an incredible showdown – and we are ready to give it everything we have got,” added Creighton. “It has been a busy year tackling both the WRC2 and BRC campaigns, but we are in the fight for the British Rally Championship title, and that is where our focus is now.

“It is going to be a tough challenge and we will be battling against a great line-up of drivers – but we are prepared to push hard and do whatever it takes to bring the Championship title home.”

Last week, Creighton was competing at the Central European Rally before he journeyed over to the north of England to complete some gravel testing with Liam Regan in their Ford Fiesta Rally2.

William Creighton in action, with Saturday’s Cambrian Rally up next

Given the tough nature of the Central European Rally’s Czech, German and Austrian roads and the many variations these threw up, not to mention the changeable climates, he feels well prepared.

“It was the kind of rally that tests you in so many ways – but the experience will definitely help as we head into the final British Rally Championship round. The transition to gravel will have to be quick but we are fully focused on the task ahead and thanks to M-Sport and the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.

“We have learned a lot this year in WRC2 and the BRC and now it is all about pulling everything together for this final rally,” he added. “It has been a great season, so let’s hope we end it on a high.”

Securing the BRC title would see Creighton join a pantheon of greats who have won it, including Jimmy McRae and his sons Colin and Alister, the Finnish trio of Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola and Pentti Airikkala, and current World Rally Championship driver Elfyn Evans and Adrien Fourmaux.