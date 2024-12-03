Chris Smiley ‘thrilled’ to be returning to British Touring Car Championship

CARRICKFERGUS’ Chris Smiley says he is “thrilled” to be returning to next season’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship with Restart Racing driving a Hyundai i30 Fastback N.

The switch of car for 2025 coincides with Restart Racing becoming a customer team, with the front-wheel-drive machines being supplied – and prepped – by EXCELR8 Motorsport.

Restart Racing joined the UK’s leading tin tip series at the beginning of this season with a pair of Cupra Leons that were acquired from the dissolved Team Hard – but these are set to be replaced with the car that carried Englishman Tom Ingram to the 2022 driver’s title.

It means six Hyundai-badged cars are going to make up a capacity grid for the 30-round campaign, which starts with a visit to Donington Park on the weekend of April 26 and 27.

The deal sees Smiley’s career come full circle somewhat as he was part of the EXCELR8 Motorsport set-up in 2020 and 2021 when the i30 Fastback N was the weapon of choice.

He left for the TCR UK Touring Car Championship in 2022 – which he won – and remained there for 2023 before a deal to drive in the British Touring Car Championship was agreed.

“I have raced the i30s before, securing EXCELR8′s first podium at Donington Park back in 2020, so I am fully aware of what this package can deliver,” he said.

“It is a proven race-winning car, and with the right team and preparation, we are aiming to climb as far up the grid as we can. I am thrilled to be back with Restart Racing and cannot wait to get started.”

Who will share the second Restart Racing liveried car has yet to be confirmed, although Managing Director Peter Jones says there are currently several options being considered in what is a “significant step forward” for a team that is pursuing regular points and prizes.

He said: “Our focus is to find someone who can match the incredible package we have put together with the Hyundai i30 Fastback Ns and our partnership with Swindon Powertrain who will supply our engines for 2025.

“We are here to compete and push for podiums, and we believe the right driver can take us even further up the grid,” added Jones.