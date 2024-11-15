Andrew Watson leaves Toyota Racing after 10 months

Andrew Watson has left the Toyota Gazoo Racing team after 10 months with the team following a disappointing campaign

TEN months after agreeing personal terms to represent Toyota Gazoo Racing UK in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, Donaghmore’s Andrew Watson has parted company with the team.

The decision comes on the back of a difficult campaign in the UK’s leading tin top series for Watson and the Japanese marque, whose on-track efforts are spearheaded in by Speedworks Motorsport.

Watson made the switch following a strong rookie season last year with Power Maxed Racing that ended with him securing the Jack Sears Trophy – the first time a driver here has achieved the feat – thanks to ten wins in a competition that is open to those without a BTCC podium to their name.

However, he failed to kick on with factory support in 2024 despite finishing inside the points in 25 of the 30 races he started at the controls of his front-wheel-drive Toyota Corolla GR Sport hatch.

Andrew Watson's Toyota Corolla GR Sport hatch in action

He also achieved a best finish of fifth place in the opening race at Snetterton but with his points tallied up, the 29-year-old former endurance car racer from County Down ranked fourteenth in the standings – a position that paved the way for an “amicable separation” being announced.

“The season obviously did not yield the results we all wanted, which is a shame. At the time, it was the obvious progression to move from an independent team to a manufacturer-backed entry,” said Watson.

“Due to various reasons, we did not operate at the level needed to fight at the front in the British Touring Car Championship, but I wish everybody at Speedworks Motorsport well moving forward.

“A real positive from the year has been the continued relationships and memories together with my great sponsors and partners, without whom, none of this is possible – so I would like to re-iterate my thanks to them.”

Christian Dick – Toyota Gazoo Racing UK’s Team Principal – thanked Watson for his contributions, adding: “He has been a great guy to have in the team and worked well with Rob [Huff – team-mate] to help develop the Corolla.

“Ultimately, the anticipated results did not materialise for a variety of reasons, and following some post-season discussions, we have all agreed it is in everybody’s best interests to have a fresh start. We wish Andrew all the very best.”

Watson – who has represented various marques around the world, including McLaren and Aston Martin – has yet to indicate if he going to remain in the British Touring Car Championship for 2025.