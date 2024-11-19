Dublin’s Brian Fenton retires from county football

Former Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton is to retire from inter-county football.

According to reports in the Irish Times, the 31-year-old midfielder has decided to step away from Dessie Farrell’s panel.

He made his Dublin debut in 2015 and has since won seven All-Ireland titles and been named Footballer of the Year twice.

Fenton’s retirement comes two weeks after James McCarthy announced he had played his last game for Dublin and questions marks remain over whether goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton will give it another year for the boys in blue.

The Raheny man was part of the Dublin side that won the 2014 All-Ireland U21 title and made his senior county debut a year later in a National League game against Monaghan.

He won the first of four National League titles that year and picked up his first All-Ireland title later that season, being named Man of the Match in the Dubs’ three-point win over Kerry.

He amassed 10 Leinster titles and received six All-Stars, including Footballer of the Year gongs in 2018 and 2020.

Brian Fenton has announced his retirement from inter-county football after ten memorable seasons in Blue.



In statement released on Tuesday morning, Dublin GAA chairman Michael Seavers said:

“Brian was an integral figure in the incredible success enjoyed by Dublin over the past decade.

He is a hugely talented footballer and fan favourite who will forever be considered one of the greatest players to grace the field in a blue jersey.

We thank Brian for his unwavering commitment to Dublin football.

We wish him and his family all the best going forward and look forward to welcoming him back to Parnell Park as he continues to play with his club Raheny.”