Declan Devine has every faith in Glentoran supporters ahead of Linfield clash

Bet McLean NIFL League Cup quarter-finals

BOSS Declan Devine is hoping the “energy and passion” of the Glentoran supporters will see them record a third ‘Big Two’ derby win over cross-city rivals Linfield this season when they collide in Tuesday night’s Bet McLean League Cup quarter-finals.

While Devine has been frustrated with Glentoran’s inconsistent form in the league that sees them in fifth place and 10 points off pace-setters Linfield, the Derry man wants his players to bring their cup momentum to every game they play.

The Glens have already booked their final spot in this season’s Co Antrim Shield - against Larne on January 21 - and is aiming for more silverware in the League Cup.

“The League Cup gives us a chance to park the inconsistencies of the league and focus on putting together another cup run,” said Devine, who has James Douglas available after suspension.

“We’ve already booked our spot in one cup final this season, and we’re determined to keep that momentum going.

“Linfield are top of the league for a reason, but we’ve matched them and beaten them twice this season. We know what a derby means to the fans, so it’s about delivering another big performance, matching their hunger, and showing what this group is capable of.”

The Glens defeated the Blues 1-0 last month and 3-1 in October. But the east Belfast men have been falling down against more modest opposition this season having won just two of their last six league outings.

A 2-2 draw away to bottom-placed Loughgall last weekend has typified Glentoran’s erratic form.

“The Loughgall game was frustrating because we caused many of our own problems,” Devine conceded.

“We started brightly and got ourselves into a strong position, but we let our standards drop. It feels like two steps forward, one step back at the moment, and that’s something we need to address quickly.

“We’ve shown we can compete at the highest level with our performances against Linfield, but we need to find consistency. Against Linfield, there’s no room for error - we must be switched on, disciplined, and ready to deliver for 90 minutes.”

Linfield are seven points clear of nearest challengers Cliftonville at the top of the Premiership but they’ll be eager to stop Glentoran winning three-in-a-row against them at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

Devine, however, is in no doubt the impact the Glens supporters can have on this intriguing last eight encounter.

“The fans have been immense in the derby matches this season. Their energy and passion lift the players and create an atmosphere that makes a real difference,” said Devine, who came in towards the end of last season to steady the ship before being made a permanent successor to Mick McDermott in March.

“At the same time, it’s on us as a team to give the fans something to cheer about. We need to step up, show intensity, and deliver a performance full of pride and passion.”

Meanwhile, Declan Caddell’s Crusaders side face Dungannon Swifts in their quarter-final, just three days after drawing 2-2 at Seaview.

In his first season as manager, Caddell is trying to put his own stamp on the sixth-placed Hatchetmen and has had to endure his own periods of inconsistency.

Bet McLean League Cup quarter-finals: (Tuesday, 7.45pm) Linfield v Glentoran, Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts; (Wednesday, 7.45pm) Annagh United v Larne, Armagh City v Cliftonville