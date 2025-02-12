Date confirmed for 70th edition of the Rás Tailteann

The 70th edition of the Rás Tailteann will take place from May 21st to May 25th, 2025. The event will start in the cycling stronghold of Drogheda, Co Louth on Wednesday, May 21st heading westwards to finish in Boyle, Co Roscommon.

A transfer to Charlestown for the start of stage two where the riders will take on the infamous Windy Gap and Maumtrasna climbs in the longest of the 2025 Rás Tailteann stages. Another transfer to Co Mayo for the start of stage three, where Cong will welcome the Rás Tailteann.

After setting off from Cong, the riders will take in breathtaking scenery along the Wild Atlantic Way before they face the fast finish towards Miltown Malbay in County Clare.

The penultimate stage will kick off from Ennis, Co Clare and take on 2 x category three climb’s before crossing the category one Wolftrap climb with less than 15KM remaining – will there be enough time to regroup before the finish in Mountrath, Co Laois.

The final stage of Rás Tailteann 2025 will kick off in Kildare Town heading across the plains of ‘The Lilywhite County’ before entering Co Meath where again, the winner of Rás Tailteann will be crowned in Bective.

The 2025 edition of the race is again five stages and will take on over 760KM along the roads of The Emerald Isle, including 13 categorised climbs.

Ahead of the route launch, Race Director Ger Campbell said: “We are really excited to release the route for the 70th edition of Rás Tailteann. I am super proud of the event we managed to get back on the road in 2022 and have grown from strength to strength each year since. Being able to start the 70th edition of the race in my hometown is very special to me.

“It is also great to return to some traditional cycling strongholds along the way. Each stage has its own twist which some suiting climbers, sprinters or punchers. I think stage four into Mountrath is going to be very telling with a very difficult category one climb just 15KM out from the finish – that very well could decide the race.

“Again, I just want to thank all our sponsors, supporters and volunteers who help to make this possible. Planning is at a very advanced stage, and we will be releasing entry details in the very near future.

“This is a very special event, and we hope that 2025, recognising the 70th edition, is a chance for everyone who has any connection with the event to come out and see the 2025 ‘Men of the Rás’.

“We can’t wait to see you all on the start line in Drogheda on May 21st – just over three months to go!”