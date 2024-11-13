‘Clonoe Cyclone’ Mansell blasts way into Grand Slam last eight

‘CLONOE CYCLONE’ Mickey Mansell produced one of the performances of his career on Wednesday night to beat Dutchman Danny Noppert 10-7 and advance to the quarter-finals of the £650,000 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The Tyrone man will face Cameron Menzies in the last eight on Friday night after the Scot stunned James Wade 10-9 on a deciding leg.

The Paddy Power World Championship starts on December 15 at Alexandra Palace in London when the likes of Mansell, Fermanagh‘s Brendan Dolan, Derry‘s Daryl Gurney, Antrim’s Josh Rock and Meath’s Keane Barry will be hoping to become the first Irishman to triumph in the £2.5m darting showpiece.