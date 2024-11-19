Caelan Doris, Aoife Wafer, and Ballyclare among Ireland Rugby Writers’ award-winners

Ireland and Leinster backrows Caelan Doris and Aoife Wafer, who have been named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s and Women's Players of the Year. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland and Leinster back-row players Aoife Wafer and Caelan Doris have been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s and Men’s Players of The Year respectively.

These awards acknowledge their significant contributions to both club and country throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Ballyclare RFC was voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Club of the Year on the back of their achievements this year. Last season, they played at All-Ireland League level for the first time in their 75-year history having secured promotion through the playoffs.

After edging Enniskillen to the Ulster Championship Division title - the first time they have topped the junior ranks in the province - they beat Monkstown 33-28 thanks to a late try from captain Joel McBride. In a year of firsts for the county Antrim club, promotion came off the back of winning the All-Ireland Junior Cup one year after suffering final heartbreak to Clogher Valley.

After a stellar season in green, Caelan Doris emerged as one of the key players as the Ireland’s Men’s team claimed their second consecutive Guinness Men’s Six Nations title in March. Doris consistently showcased his class not only for Ireland but also for Leinster, delivering strong performances both on the domestic and European stage.

Wafer had an outstanding season for the Ireland Women’s team in 2024. Her impressive performances in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations were pivotal to their strong third-place finish, with her efforts in the final round against Scotland helping secure qualification for both WXV1 and the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

The Ireland Men’s team was named the Dave Guiney Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Team of the Year in recognition of their victory in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship. This marked their sixth title in Ireland’s history and their second consecutive Championship, following up their Grand Slam victory in 2023.

For the third time in her career, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe has been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7s Player of the Year. A standout performer for Ireland in their historic first-ever Olympic Games in Paris, Murphy Crowe also helped secure the Women’s squad’s first-ever World Series Gold Medal last season, with a crucial try in the final against Australia.

Ireland Men’s 7s star, Zac Ward has been awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s 7s Player of the Year, recognising his outstanding performances in 2023/2024. Following another exceptional season, Zac Ward played a pivotal role in Ireland’s qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics and their subsequent run, including scoring a crucial try in their quarter-final against Fiji. In addition to his sevens success, Ward has transitioned to the 15s format, joining Ulster Rugby on a trial basis and starting for Emerging Ireland during their South African tour.

Also honoured on the night was former Connacht Rugby CEO, Gerry Kelly, who was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Tom Rooney Award. Kelly, who became Connacht’s first CEO in 1999, ushered in the professional era for the province and oversaw significant growth, including an increase in clubs from 16 to 28 and the development of rugby in non-traditional schools. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental in Connacht’s progress and development over the past two decades.

Finally, recognised prior to the event and honoured at the awards were hall of fame inductees Joy Neville and Keith Wood for their exceptional contributions to rugby throughout their playing careers and thereafter. Both international stars of their time have been great servants to the game.

Media legends Edmund Van Esbeck and Len Dinneen were also awarded on the night with the Fred Cogley award. A new addition to the award list this year, Fred Cogley was one of the best in his field in sports commentary and the Rugby Writers of Ireland were delighted to announce both Len and Edmund as recipients of this award for their significant stamp they have left on Irish sports media.