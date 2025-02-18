“What do you do when there’s no boxing? I had nothing...” Lewis Crocker on battling back from the brink for Paddy Donovan grudge match

The bookies can't separate Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan who meet in an all-Ireland welterweight clash on March 1. Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

LEWIS Crocker raised the roof of the Ulster Hall in November 2021. The Belfast crowd had come looking for drama and ‘Croc’ delivered by knocking out the other guy in the seventh.

He was all set for take-off and then…

Nothing.

Irish boxing’s next big thing was almost the forgotten man.

He didn’t fight at all the following year and there was a real risk that the rare talents of the hard-hitting welterweight, who meets Paddy Donovan at the SSE Arena on March 1, would be lost.

“I was supposed to just take off and then I didn’t fight for nearly two years,” he says.

“I was looking for jobs and stuff… I applied to call centres and all. I was skint… I’m still skint!

“What do you do when there’s no boxing? I had nothing. It was a real tough time, I wasn’t good mentally or physically. I had my parents and my family who looked after me and it’s good that I can start to pay them back now.”

Beating Limerick’s Donovan (and vice versa) will put a few quid in his pocket and make Crocker a contender as Ireland’s new boxing star. There are others pushing their cases including Aaron McKenna and Callum Walsh, but Crocker insists Anto Cacace wears the crown.

“Cacace is the main man at the minute – he’s world champion and you have to give him respect,” he said.

“His best mate and my best mate are brothers so we see each other all the time. He got there in the end at 35 but look at the ups and downs he’s had. I’ve had them too.”

When Cacace returned to the ring in 2023 it was on the undercard of a Glasgow show and it took his all-Belfast rumble with Tyrone McKenna to really get him back on the straight and narrow.

He dominated McKenna, then knocked out Jose Felix and got past Conah Walker (on his “worst night”) to set up this unmissable clash with Donovan.

“I would have fought Paddy anywhere,” he said.

“When I got the call to go and fight (Conah) Walker in his city (Birmingham), I was like: ‘Right, aye, no problem’. Paddy was at ringside that night crying because he wanted to fight me in Limerick and I would have fought him in Limerick but… We’re in Belfast baby!”

Donovan was vocally critical of Crocker’s performance in the Walker fight last June. Crocker admits he wasn’t at his best but he did enough to beat a very capable fighter on his home soil and says “having to dig so deep” was a valuable lesson for him.

“Andy Lee (Donovan’s coach) said I was hurt but not once in that fight was I hurt,” he said.

“I was just physically tired and me and my team know why. That was me on my worst day and I beat Conah Walker on his best day so if I don’t take anything good away from that then… I dunno.”

Who wins on March 1? The bookies have the pair of them locked together. Donovan is a technician who was born to for the ring and can box and fight but you could say the same about Crocker who has added layers to his game since he started out as a KO artist.

“I supposed we have to look at each other as favourite,” says Crocker.

“People message me sometimes and ask me before fights: ‘What round are you going to knock him out in?’ I’m like: ‘Ah mate, I wish I knew myself!’

“But I know I’m bringing it and I know I’m going to be a very hard man to beat on the 1st of March. Let’s not forget, Paddy got hurt by a journeyman (Williams Andres Herrera who, in fairness, has a winning record) last January when I knocked out Jose Felix at the Ulster Hall.

“Paddy has never been past nine rounds and I’ve been 10 championship rounds four times now. This fight is 12 rounds and I think that favours me.”

Padraig McCrory tags Edgar Berlanga with a left hand during their fight at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida last year, Picture: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. (Ed Mulholland/Matchroom./Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.)

A FAMOUS Belfast night, or the end the road? Irish fans will hope and trust it’s the former for Pody McCrory but he faces arguably his biggest test on home soil against vastly-experienced Craig Richards at the SSE Arena on March 1 (9pm approx.).

Shane McGuigan-trained Richard Richards is dropping down from light-heavyweight to super-middle to face McCrory after he lost a WBC Silver light-heavyweight clash with Scotland’s Willie Hutchinson in Saudi Arabia last June.

Busy Hutchinson was able to push Richards onto the back foot that night and the Londoner was unable to find his rhythm until the final third of the fight. He lost a one-sided decision but anyone who has gone the distance with the light-heavyweight division’s top man Dmitrii Bivol deserves maximum respect.

He’ll get that from McCrory, but he’ll also get the very best the popular ‘Hammer’ can come up with.

“He’s boxed the best in Bivol,” said McCrory.

“He’s fought Hutchinson and Joshua Buatsi and done well against them all, so it’s a good test and it’s rolling the dice to see what I have left. “It’s a must-win for me and him. If I win, then I’m walking into some big fights and he’ll be thinking the exact-same. Given the platform – live on DAZN and on a massive card in Belfast – it’s a fight that’s well worth the risk.”

McCrory has travelled to Germany to win the IBO light-heavyweight title and faced world class Edgar Berlanga in Florida (his only career loss) last year. On home soil he has had some memorable wins, but beating Richards would arguably by a career high for him.

“Outside of Berlanga I’d say this is probably my hardest fight to date,” he agreed.

“It’s an advantage for me that I’m not travelling to Florida or Germany this time, he’s coming to Belfast and that’s a big positive for me. But again, he’s travelled all around the world and he’s fought the best fighters in the world so he will see this as an opportunity to get back into the big fights. I’m thinking the same.”

Richards looks comfortable coming forward behind a crisp jab and McCrory will have to be wary of his dangerous right hand when he closes the distance.

“He’s tall, he’s rangy and he has a good jab and a good right hand,” said the Belfast fighter.

“He seems to be a really hard worker as well and he’ll be coming full of confidence but I think when he hears the Belfast crowd he’ll realise what he’s in for.

“Watching me, he might think I’m very basic but I’m unorthodox and I can be tricky. I wouldn’t be taking this fight in my home city in front of the people who have backed me from day one if I wasn’t confident. I don’t see this as a last roll of the dice – I wouldn’t take this fight on a false promise and I’ll be going in there knowing I can get the job done.”

Saturday, March 1 line-up at SSE Arena:

IBF Welterweight: Lewis Crocker (20-0) v Paddy Donovan (14-0)

Super-middleweight: Padraig McCrory (19-1) v Craig Richards (18-4-1)

Featherweight: Kurt Walker (11-0) v Leon Woodstock (16-3)

Cruiserweight: Tommy McCarthy (21-6) v Steven Ward (14-3)

Super-bantamweight: Ruadhan Farrell (6-1-1) v Gerard Hughes (5-0-1)

Bantamweight: Jack O’Neill (3-0) v TBC

Middleweight: Aaron Bowen (4-0) v TBC