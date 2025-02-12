Paddy Donovan: I’ll outbox and outfight Lewis Crocker

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan face-off after the Launch Press Conference for their all-Irish Welterweight clash in March. Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Limerick’s Paddy Donovan says he has ‘all the tools’ to beat Belfast’s Lewis Crocker in what was been billed as one of the biggest ever professional boxing fights involving two boxers from the island of Ireland.

The welterweight bout, fixed for 1 March at Belfast’s SSE Arena, sees Donovan the WBA continental champion face off against Crocker, the WBA intercontinental champion.

Both fighters are unbeaten to date, and both boast an impressive 11 knockouts, with ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan having had 14 fights at this level to Crocker’s 20.

But that hasn’t deterred the man who is co-managed by Irish boxing legend and fellow Limerick man Andy Lee:

“I will est Lewis Crocker because he has never fought anyone as good as me.

“I have all the tools to beat him. I’ll out-box and out-fight him.

“I do those things, he can’t, and I’ll show that on fight night.”

In January, Lee claimed that he believes his fighter ‘punches harder’ than Crocker.

There is further rivalry with the fact Michael Conlon has publicly backed Donovan before, as has Carl Frampton with Crocker.

More recently 26-year-old Donovan accused Conlon of ‘sour grapes’ after the latter backed Crocker for the win, stating online in May 2024:

“Anytime you fought anyone in your weight class you got punched by a mule. We will see who is the best, best of luck to Lewis Crocker.”

Neither fighter has been in the ring since June, with the winner lined up for a challenger’s shot at the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Welterweight Champion, either Jaron “Boots” Ennis or Eimantas Stanionis, who fight on April 12.

Donovan’s co-manager Keith Sullivan said:

“This fight will unite, not divide, people from all over Ireland, North and South, as they cheer on their chosen man of the night. I have relations in both the North and South, trust me, this fight is not about divisiveness, it transcends politics or sectarianism.

“Irish fans are knowledgeable, and they know a great fight when they see one. This fight is about two warriors putting it all on the line for a shot at the title while their native cities cheer them on to victory.”