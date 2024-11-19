Owens calls on help from world champion Cacace to overcome ‘nightmare’ period and claim Irish crown

AFTER a “nightmare” six months, Rhys Owens was able to call on a little help from a man who currently sits on top of the world en route to claiming a first Irish elite crown.

Due to a combination of factors, the Erne BC lightweight stepped through the ropes at the National Stadium last Tuesday, not completely sure of where he stood having been without a competitive bout of any kind since May.

The Manchester Box Cup was his last outing, with warm-up fights in Ireland, and two in England, falling through at short notice. Thankfully, he was able to get good sparring with emerging talent Gavin Ryan, who claimed the Irish featherweight title last Friday night.

And then there were the rounds shared with IBF super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace at Holy Trinity’s Belfast gym.

“It was a bit of a nightmare for a few months.

“But I sparred him a few times before his fight with Warrington – it was good experience. Tough. You know what the thing is about Anto? He lets you think you’re doing well, lets you get your shots off, then just suckers you in, lays traps.

“That’s just the experience he has, it’s a different game obviously. Fair play to him, he’s doing brilliant.”

The names on lips at 60kg were the decorated Adam Hession, and Lee McEvoy, this year’s U22 and national intermediate champion, as well World Youth bronze medallist.

Owens, for most observers’ money, was an outsider, albeit one who had the pedigree to come through the pack - and he showed why with a strong showing against Adam Kiely, quickly getting back into the groove.

“All the ring rust came off in that first round,” he said, “I was probably a bit edgy before that.

“My missus was down watching me for the first time, so I was a wee but nervous, plus I hadn’t boxed in Ireland since the U22 final…”

Erne lightweight Rhys Owens sparred world champion Anthony Cacace before the west Belfast man's Wembley showdown with Josh Warrington

Victory set up a final showdown with Hession, who had previously battled it out with the likes of Paris Olympian Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson to be featherweight number one.

The pair already had a history, however. That’s why, while there was some surprise as the 23-year-old stormed to a unanimous decision victory, both he and Erne coach Sean Crowley went in believing a first Irish elite title was on the cards.

“I’ve sparred Adam a good few times, the first time was a couple pf years ago down at his club, Monivea, when I was just transitioning into elite boxing… he got the better of me, gave me a bit of a roasting to be honest.

“But I kept working on things, working towards getting better, then I went and sparred him again six or seven months after, it was a bit closer. Then again another six months after that and I felt like I was on top at that stage.

“We’ve maybe sparred three or four more times down in Dublin since, so going into it I was full of confidence. I know people obviously don’t know what’s going on in sparring, they see what’s on paper – the name, the titles, Adam Hession, so many accolades, and think it’ll be a walk in the park for him.

“I was hearing ones saying he was the favourite but I knew in my heart I was the favourite. When I was in the elites a few years ago, I was down there, looking at all the names, getting caught up in it - I was doubting myself.

“When that happens, you’re nearly beat before you get in the ring. You have to go in there believing in what you can do, and thankfully I did. Hopefully it opens a few doors for me.”