Olympic medallists must sign up for IBA events as controversial body adds strings to prize money pledge

Kellie Harrington landed lightweight gold at Paris 2024, also putting her in line for $100,000 IBA prize money. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

OLYMPIC medallists from Paris 2024, including Ireland’s Kellie Harrington must sign up to International Boxing Association (IBA) events in order to claim prize money promised by the sport’s controversial world governing body.

Given the Olympics’ origins as an amateur sports event, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not award prize money but distributes funding through international federations and national Olympic committees.

However, the IBA - despite being frozen out of Olympic boxing since Rio 2016 and seeing recognition officially withdrawn by the IOC amid concerns over finance, governance, ethics, refereeing and judging - still offered money to those who reached the podium in Paris.

Should they choose to accept it, gold medallists - like lightweight queen Harrington - would be in line for $100,000, with $50,000 for silver medallists and $25,000 for those who claimed bronze.

But it turns out that offer comes with strings attached.

Three months after the Games concluded, the IBA has moved the goalposts, with a letter signed by president Umar Kremlev asking Olympic medallists to sign a “notice of intent” that would see them box in an IBA pro-boxing event within the next year.

This appears to be the IBA’s latest attempt to unsettle the Olympic boxing scene, as the sport faces a fight to be included at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, having been left off the original programme.

Uzbekistan - who topped the medal table in Paris with five gold medals - has recently joined World Boxing, IBA’s rival on the global stage whose aim is to secure boxing’s Olympic future.

Ireland, meanwhile, is expected to face a crunch vote in the coming months about whether to follow suit by joining World Boxing, or remain with the IBA.

The issue of outstanding prize money, however, could cause instability in some areas.

“In order to finalise your prize money allocation from the IBA, we invite you to join us in the long term and become one of the elite IBA boxers, with a bright future in professional boxing,” read Kremlev’s letter.

“This role not only allows you to receive your deserved recognition and financial rewards but also grants you to participate in at least one IBA pro-boxing event in 2025.

“IBA pro-events showcase some of the best talents in boxing and provide a platform for you to further your professional career, as well as earning additional prize money through our world class Pro events.

“Please note the prize money payment is subject to your participation in IBA events during the Global Boxing Forum (Dubai, 6-7 December 2024) or, in case of excuse for absence, in one of the following IBA events to be held in 2025 and discussed between the parties.

“The wellbeing of our boxers has always been our priority. We are committed to supporting you not just financially, but also as a role model for future generations.

“By signing this Notice of Intent, you will be expressing your commitment to long-term collaboration with IBA, which includes participation in our events, promotional activities, and community engagement initiatives.

“As to the next step, we invite you to join the President and the extended IBA family, at the Global Boxing Forum, which will take place in Dubai on 6-7 December 2024 where your prize money will be presented to you, and we will share with you a contract with further proposed details.

“As a talented boxer and Olympic medallist, your dedication and hard work exemplify the spirit of our sport, and we are excited about the prospect of working together and supporting your journey in boxing.”