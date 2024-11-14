Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano: Fight details, form and how to watch as four belts go up for grabs

The Irish world champion will aim to retain her belts against fierce rival Amanda Serrano. Picture by PA

KATIE Taylor‘s rematch with Amanda Serrano may be buried as the co-main event but to many a boxing fan, it is the main attraction of Netflix’s latest Sports cash-in.

On any other night, this fight would be deservedly on top of the billing as Taylor looks to defend her status as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

However, this fight is the co-main event in the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

It is a rematch of one of the greatest female fights of all time and was a fight of the year contender in 2022.

Taylor defeated Serrano by split decision, which instantly fuelled the demand for a rematch as soon as that call was announced in Madison Square Garden.

Since that historic match, ‘The Bray Bomber’ has beaten Karen Elizabeth Carabajal and Chantelle Cameron, with a loss to the latter sandwiched between the two wins.

Our girl, Katie Taylor in the ring hitting pads at tonight open workouts. Always does our nation proud every time she steps inside the ring. Friday night is gonna be exciting!🥊🇮🇪 @KatieTaylor #TaylorSerrano #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/GeAwo2AIAX — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) November 13, 2024

In her last win against Cameron, she retained her IBO, WBC, WBO and IBF World Super Lightweight championship belts and is currently the lineal and undisputed champion of the world in the division.

The two fights against Cameron were in Dublin’s 3Arena and a third has been hinted at, with Croke Park the preferred venue.

Serrano comes into this fight on the back of a more hectic schedule than Taylor since their showdown.

The ‘Real Deal’ Serrano is on a five-fight winning streak at the moment, with wins against Sarah Mahfoud, Erika Cruz Hernandez, Heather Hardy, Danila Ramos and Stevie Morgan.

Amanda 'The Real Deal' Serrano will be hoping to take all of Katie Taylor's titles when they meet in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday

Her latest bout against Morgan ended in a second-round TKO win for the pride of Puerto Rico and was Morgan’s second career loss and first by knockout.

Now, Taylor and Serrano meet again in Texas for the next instalment in their rivalry that has gripped boxing fans the world over.

From the looks of things, we are in for another epic chapter in these two fighters' great stories.

When and where will Katie Taylor fight Amanda Serrano?

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight each other as the co-main event on the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, November 16.

The undercard will start at 1am Irish time with ringwalks for Taylor-Serrano scheduled for approximately 2am Irish time.

Where can I watch the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight?

The Katie Taylor V Amanda Serrano fight is the co-main event for the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight card.

The entire fight card can be watched on Netflix.