Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: Fight details, full undercard and where to watch the fight as Tyson comes out of retirement to try and stop Jake Paul in his tracks

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on Boxing royalty Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, November 16, at 1am

SATURDAY sees one of the most eagerly anticipated and controversial fights in recent history take place in Texas.

One of the most famous heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson, will take on Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who has been trying to make a career for himself in the ‘sweet science’ for the last few years.

The former Disney Channel star Paul has been professionally boxing since 2020, with the majority of his opponents consisting of inexperienced fighters who are early in their boxing career or combat athletes transitioning disciplines, currently holding a record of 10-1 with seven knockouts.

Oh yeah Mike Tyson is NOT playing with Jake Paul anymore 😳 pic.twitter.com/wTjT654EsL — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 11, 2024

El Gallo‘s (Paul’s fighting name, The Rooster) first fight against a fighter with more than four pro fights under his belt was in 2023 when he lost to Tommy Fury by a split decision in Saudi Arabia.

The Cleveland native’s last fight was against former UFC fighter Michael Perry, who had only ever professionally boxed once before, with Paul beating him by TKO after six rounds.

‘Iron Mike’ is next in line to go toe-to-toe against Paul, with his last professional bout coming in 2005, when he was forced to throw in the towel against Irishman Kevin McBride in round six.

Mike Tyson has got a career record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts, and many have questioned his decision to step back into the ring at the age of 58.

Once labelled ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, he was the youngest heavyweight champion of the world at 20 years old and held the WBA, IBF and WBC world heavyweight titles during his career.

BITE NIGHT.....Mike Tyson launching his biting assault on Evander Holyfield during their World Heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in June 1997

One of the most famous moments in Tyson’s career was his fight against Evander Holyfield when he bit Holyfield’s ear and spat out a mouthful of blood and flesh, he claimed that it was in response to repeated headbutts by his opponent.

Tyson did fight fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, the fight ended in a split draw and Jake Paul coincidentally fought on the undercard that night, knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round.

When and where is the Mike Tyson -Jake Paul fight happening?

Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL team the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas in the USA.

The undercard is scheduled to start at 1am Irish time with ringwalks for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson scheduled for 4am.

Who is fighting on the Undercard?

Katie Taylor will fight Amanda Serrano to retain her four available World lightweight titles

Katie Taylor, the undisputed and lineal world super lightweight champion since 2023, will fight her rematch against seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who is signed to Jake Paul’s promotion company, MVP.

The bout will be for the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World Super Lightweight titles.

Mario Barrios will take on Abel Ramos for the WBC World Welterweight belt.

Shadasia Green will fight Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO World Super Middleweight title.

Lucas Bahdi takes on Armando Casamonica at lightweight.

Bruce Carrington will fight Dana Coolwell at featherweight.

Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes will both fight their maiden bouts against each other at middleweight.

Where can I watch the Jake Pauk v Mike Tyson fight?

Netflix will stream this boxing event as they continue to attempt to break the Sports TV market

Mike Tyson’s clash with Jake Paul can only be streamed live on Netflix.