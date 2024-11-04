Belfast coaches help inspire impressive Irish showing at World youth championships

Ireland's World youth gold medallists Kyla Doyle, Siofra Lawless and Adam Olaniyan with the coaching team of Ralph McKay, Liam Cunningham and Gary Kehoe

IRELAND received a further glimpse into an exciting future when a trio of talented teenagers delivered gold at the World Youth Championships over the weekend.

Following hot on the heels of an impressive medal haul at last month’s European U22 Championships, Kyla Doyle (Whitechurch BC), Siofra Lawless (Four Kings, Wicklow) and Jobstown super-heavy Adam Olaniyan all topped the podium in Bulgaria.

Olaniyan, indeed, caught the eye of former world champion Andy Lee after a string of impressive performances in Budva, culminating in a unanimous decision win over Uzbekistan’s Shakzod Polvonov in Saturday’s final.

“As I said before,” Lee posted on X, “remember the name - Adam Olaniyan.”

Lawless, who won World junior gold last December, also added to her burgeoning reputation on Saturday with a 4-1 split decision triumph over Korea’s A Sin Pak to take the 63kg crown.

And reigning European youth queen Doyle completed the hat-trick on Sunday, dominating Kazakhstan’s Uldana Taubay from start to finish en route to claiming 66kg gold.

Further illustrating the class within the team, Belfast bantam Jamie Graham, Kayleigh Whelan and Martin McDonagh all exited to eventual champions, with Ireland ending up fourth in the medal table out of 78 countries competing.

Not to be overlooked is the part played by the coaching team in Montenegro, with Ralph McKay (St Paul’s) and Liam Cunningham (Saints), alongside Gary Kehoe from Marble City, ensuring the team arrived in peak condition after 12 weeks of tough training.

As well as intense training sessions in Abbotstown and at the National Stadium, they also oversaw sparring with the U22s, creating an environment that sharpened the skills of both teams.

Meanwhile, three Irish boxers who were among those controversially invited to compete as neutrals by the International Boxing Association - having been overlooked for selection by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association - also returned with medals.

Carlagh Peake and Neil McLaughlin claimed silver, while Shay O’Dowd brought home bronze after a hand injury forced him out of his semi-final.