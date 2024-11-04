Any Broadhurst to take time away from boxing - but focus on LA Olympics

Amy Broadhurst, pictured after winning gold at the 2022 World Championships, has her sights set on the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Picture by INPHO

SPECULATION has surrounded the future of Amy Broadhurst since missing out on a spot at last summer’s Olympics – with the Dundalk woman confirming her intention to take a year away from the sport.

With a fan-friendly style, as well as World, European and Commonwealth Games gold medals collected during a stellar amateur career, the 27-year-old was widely expected to turn professional last summer.

However, after a difficult year that saw Broadhurst first overlooked for the Irish team travelling to the final World Olympic qualifier, before switching allegiance to box for Team GB at that tournament in Bangkok, she has decided it is time for a period away from the game.

And while Broadhurst may have missed out on qualification for Paris, losing her second fight at the qualification tournament in May, she has not given up on her Olympic dream just yet.

“Twenty-two years ago was the first time I ever put on a pair of boxing gloves,” she wrote in a social media post.

“That day there was a dream lit inside me that would soon control and take over my life (for the better as my lifestyle and commitment to it made me the person I am). The only thing I ever knew was the goal of reaching the Olympic Games and although boxing has been the love of my life, I found myself despising it over the last 18 months.

“Training seemed like a chore and on top of that was a lot of mental battles that broke me down little by little. When I lost back in May, I made a decision that was going to go one way or another but I placed my trust in god that he would lead me down the right path.

“A lot of decisions have been made since then & I’ve been asked on a weekly basis ‘how is training going’, ‘what’s next’ and ‘are you still boxing?’ Well the answer to that is this -

I’ll be taking a year away from boxing and boxing will no longer be my number one priority in life.

“My goal is the Olympic Games in 2028 and I know this break will do me the world of good - I’ll have more reason to succeed the minute I am back.”

Whether that decision to stick with then amateur vest is with GB, or a possible return to Ireland, only time will tell. But Broadfirst finished off her post with an ode to the sport.

“I’ll end this post with a thank you, not to a country, not to a person or team but boxing itself for all the amazing memories the last 22 years have brought me.

“From five years of age to junior and youth years, to elite level, although I faced a lot of heartache I also had so many amazing memories and met so many amazing people.

“I close the chapter on this part of my career and I look forward to coming back with a blank page to write the next chapter.”