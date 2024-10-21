Blackstaff Snooker Club hosts second ranking event of the NIBSA season

Raymond Fry's victory in Antrim last month has moved him up to number two in the NIBSA rankings

THE second ranking event of the local snooker season will take place at the Blackstaff Snooker Club in Belfast, beginning this weekend.

Eighty-five players are on the starting line, with play this Saturday and Sunday determining the eight quarter-finalists. They will return on Saturday, November 9 for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final taking place the following day.

Antrim’s Raymond Fry will be aiming to continue his fine start to the season. His victory in ranking event one at his home club has moved him up to number two on the ranking list behind Dungannon’s Patrick Wallace.

Current Northern Ireland champion Darren Dornan sits at a career-high number three despite an early exit in Antrim, with Declan Lavery, beaten 5-4 in the final by his club-mate Fry, is number four. Coalisland’s Fergal Quinn, Magherafelt’s Brian Milne, Northern Ireland Championship runner-up Ryan McQuillan from Antrim and Armagh’s Declan Hughes complete the top eight.