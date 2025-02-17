Adam Keefe’s side’s loss to Sheffield Steelers gives rivals hope of chasing Giants down in home straight

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for Belfast Giants fans at the weekend.

A confidence-boosting 8-1 thrashing of Fife Fliers on Friday night consolidated their 10-point lead at the top of the league table.

However, on Sunday a third period capitulation against their league rivals, Sheffield Steelers, saw the Giants blow a two-nil lead held in the first two periods, conceding five unanswered goals in the final 13 minutes to suffer a crucial defeat.

The league’s complexion changed suddenly and drastically for Keefe’s side, who still hold a six point lead at the top of the table but Sheffield, who sit in second place, have a game in hand.

A win for the reigning grand slam champions could see the English side go within four points of the league leaders and threaten to overtake them at a pivotal time in the season.

The loss means the Giants have significantly less room for error in the 15 league games remaining with the Steelers and Nottingham Panthers both part of the chasing pack who could realistically mount a late title challenge.

It all started so well on Friday night.

Valentine’s night in Belfast saw winger Jordan Kawaguchi grab a hat-trick for the hosts, with Mark Cooper, J.J. Piccinich, Pierre-Olivier Morin, Gabe Bast and Scott Conway all chipping in with goals to secure a relatively effortless two points.

Even after Mark Cooper’s early opener was cancelled out by Massimo Carozza the game never looked in doubt, with the Giants going on to run riot in what was a predictable thrashing of the toiling Scottish outfit who remain bottom of the league table.

Giants v Fife (William Cherry)

Heading into Sunday’s game ten points clear of Sheffield, the stage was set for the Giants to consolidate their place at the league’s summit with a statement win in the last regular season meeting between the two sides.

Friday’s momentum certainly seemed to carry over into Sunday’s clash, with the Giants dominating the early exchanges at the Utilitia arena in Sheffield.

Goals from Josh Roach and David Goodwin meant the Giants held a deserved two-nil lead at the second intermission. Indeed, the visitors will have felt unlucky to have not been further ahead.

It all looked to be plain sailing until the tide turned in the final period.

After failing to significantly trouble Giant’s goalie, Jackson Whistle, for most of the game, the Steelers had a lease of life after the break.

Marc-Olivier Valler struck with 13 minutes remaining to give his side a renewed impetus and the floodgates opened.

A double for Robert Dowd put the hosts ahead and two empty netters sealed the shock comeback, leaving Giants fans, players and coaching staff reeling after what looked like a comfortable two periods.

It was a huge missed opportunity for the Giants to cement their place at the top of the league and a psychological blow given the manner in which the lead was thrown away.

Speaking after the game, Giants head coach Adam Keefe was keen to focus on the positives, noting the Giants are still in pole position if they can bounce back from the defeat.

“I thought the first 40 minutes were great from our team. We played like a first-place hockey team.” Keefe said.

“The final 20 minutes was all Sheffield. They showed their class and why they’re the reigning champions. They elevated their game and we didn’t. There was not a lot of composure from our group, which was disappointing to see.

“You lose that hockey game, that’s disappointing to see, but we’re still in a good position moving forward. We have to learn a lesson from that and bounce back because we have a massive weekend against Cardiff.”

Indeed, perhaps the loss will be the wake-up call needed by the men in teal to get their foot back on the pedal for a massive home double-header with the Cardiff Devils this weekend as the title race heats up.