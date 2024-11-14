Athletics round-up: Ann-Marie McGlynn sets sights on Irvinestown as Nick Griggs unofficially breaks park run record

When is a running record not a record? Answer: when it is in a parkrun. Last weekend Nick Griggs put in a stunning performance to register a 13 minutes and 44 seconds timing at the Victoria Park parkrun in east Belfast. That mark was an improvement of a single second on the time recorded Scottish Olympian Andrew Butchart at an Edinburgh parkrun in 2023.

However, Griggs’ record-breaking run came following a period of significant controversy for parkrun. Earlier this year, the parkrun organisation decided to remove all records and performance-based statistics from its website, including “Age Category Records,” “Fastest 500,” and other categories.

This was reputedly to encourage inclusivity and eliminate the competitive element of the parkrun which they thought might deter new and more diffident participants. At the time parkrun CEO Russ Jefferys explained:

“Parkrun only exists to inspire people, from any background, to come together, to be social, and active, in the great outdoors. That’s it. There is no other motive.

Nick Griggs after his “record” run.

“To do this we have a sharp, unwavering focus on removing the barriers to participation which persist for many people, especially for those whom physical activity may not be the norm, those who may never engage with traditional ‘sports’, or be able to afford gyms or other subscriptions, or find any inclusive and welcoming spaces for movement.”

The decision sparked an outcry from parkrun regulars with many arguing that top performances like Griggs’ can inspire the entire running community. They also maintained that keeping records provides motivation and recognition. The online petition, “Bring Back the Stats,” quickly gained over 26,000 signatures.

The record-breaking run by Griggs has re-opened the debate. While the 19-year-old’s achievement can inspire runners of all abilities, it may deter some who might be intimidated lining up alongside professional athletes such as the Tyrone man. The ongoing challenge now for the parkrun organisation is to balance the inclusivity goals and the motivation that personal achievements bring to the running community.

Griggs will hope that flying around the Victoria Park circuit will gives him wings for Sunday’s National Senior Cross Country Championships in Irvinestown on Sunday afternoon. The shortened distance of 7.5km should suit him despite the almost inevitable soft underfoot conditions by the time the senior/U23 event gets under way after nine previous races on the same course.

The Newmills man can expect tough competition from 2023 winner Mullingar Harrier Cormac Dalton, Clonliffe Harrier Efrem Gidey who ran well in the Cardiff Cross Country last weekend, the teak-tough Keelan Kilrehill from Mayo and national marathon champion Hiko Tonosa who leads a strong DSD squad.

Kilkenny City Harriers will not be defending their team title leaving the door open for Candour Track and North Belfast Harriers to challenge the top clubs down south for what would be an historic northern win.

Bandon’s Fiona Everard goes for back-to-back victories in the women’s senior race but will have to overcome West Limerick’s Íde Nic Dhómhnaill who finished a place ahead of her in second at the recent Autumn Open. Letterkenny’s Ann-Marie McGlynn could threaten if she has recovered from her exertions at the Dublin marathon where she was crowned national champion, as could Tullamore Harrier Danielle Donegan, winner of the Belfast International at Dundonald last month. Letterkenny will be pulling out all the stops to regain the team title they last won in 2022.

Meanwhile athletics clubs in the north-west received a boost when it was confirmed that the new indoor sports arena planned for Ulster University’s (UU) Magee campus in Derry will also accommodate track and field. Funding of €10.86m (£9.05m) has already been secured from the PeacePlus fund which is jointly supported by the European Union, the UK government, the Irish government and Stormont. The UU said it would match this funding to enable completion of the project.

The dome, already known locally as the “bubble”, will span about 15,000 square metres (3.7 acres) of the disused Foyle College site on Northland Road and include capacity for several thousand spectators. UU said it is “a first-of-its-scale facility for Northern Ireland”.

As well as housing full size pitches for multiple sports including rugby, soccer and Gaelic games, it can also be used for indoor athletics as well as hosting community and musical events. The facility itself will resemble the dome of similar size erected by NUI Connacht GAA on a site close to knock which was opened in 2020. It measures 100m x 150m and has already hosted an FBD League semi-final between Mayo and Galway.

Omitted from the Podium 5K results in Monday’s edition was Newry athlete Jack O’Farrell who finished 29th in a time of 14:20.