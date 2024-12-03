Armagh City boss Shea Campbell lauds Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley has drawn warm praise from Armagh City boss Shea Campbell. Both sides clash in the League Cup quarter-final at Holm Park on Wednesday night

Bet McLean NIFL League Cup quarter-finals

DESCRIBING Joe Gormley as a “very special talent” and one of the best Irish League strikers to ever lace up a pair of boots, Armagh City boss Shea Campbell is praying the Cliftonville legend will stay at home and watch ‘I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here’ rather than play in Wednesday night’s League Cup quarter-final at Holm Park.

Now in his third year as Armagh City boss, Campbell played with some of the best strikers during his career – including Glenn Ferguson, Peter Thompson, Davy Larmour and Glenn Hunter – and rates Cliftonville’s record goal-scorer as good as anything he’s seen in the local game.

“I played with Peter Thompson, Glenn Ferguson, Davy Larmour and Glenn Hunter over the years, and Joe is probably the best,” said Campbell, who enjoyed distinguished periods with Ballymena United and Linfield and a season at Solitude during the ‘Noughties’.

Armagh City have already beaten Premiership opposition – Glenavon and Loughgall – to reach the last eight of this season’s Bet McLean League Cup.

But minding Gormley and a slick Cliftonville side is a significant step up for the mid-table Championship club.

“Joe seems to be a very modest, nice guy and a great figure for the kids to look up to,” Campbell added.

“He’s a very special talent - one chance and he’ll rip the net out. As a striker myself, when you’re playing regularly you just get into a habit.

“Goals become a habit and you feel you can’t miss. Joe’s making it look very easy at the minute. I’m just hoping he stays in the house to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity…’ and doesn’t play against us!”

Campbell, who was capped at U21 level for Northern Ireland, is an unashamed fan of his opposite number on Wednesday night, Jim Magilton and recalls coming off the bench for Colchester United at the same time Magilton was being introduced by their opponents Ipswich Town.

“While we have one eye on Ballyclare Comrades [in the Championship] at the weekend, this is a night away from the league, there’ll be a carnival atmosphere at our place. It’s a special night for the club, no pressure on us.

“Nights like these make me very proud, for the players and our ever supportive chairman Aidan Murphy who is almost like another father to me.

Armagh City boss Shea Campbell back in his Dungannon Swifts days. the former striker wants to lead Armagh to senior football over the next couple of seasons

“But we don’t want to be making up the numbers. You be honest and stay in the game, we’re going to have to ride our luck at times because Cliftonville are a top class side, Jim has assembled a really good squad and I’ve nothing but respect for them. I also played with Gerard [Lyttle] at Ballymena who was very good to me there.”

Campbell has turned Armagh’s fortunes around over the last three-and-a-bit years. He recalls turning up to his first training session with six players and virtually nobody attending their games.

The former Linfield striker guided the club to a Bob Radcliffe Cup win and they went close to getting their hands on the Intermediate Cup a couple of times.

But after winning promotion to the Championship last season, Campbell wants to push on and deliver senior football at Holm Park and play teams like Cliftonville on a regular basis.

As for the League Cup challenge that awaits them on home soil on Wednesday night, Campbell insisted he won’t be changing his tactics just because Cliftonville are in front of them.

“No, not at all. You’ve just got to work even harder. If we changed the way we play you’d be sending out a very negative message,” said the 43-year-old.

“Obviously we’ve got to be mindful that Cliftonville are a very good side and they’ve got players that can hurt you a lot. I know we’re not going to dominate the ball – we understand that, but we’ve got to be brave in possession and try and play a bit.”

Meanwhile, fellow Championship club Annagh United hope to upset the odds at home to Larne in their League Cup quarter-final. Both games have a 7.45pm kick-off.