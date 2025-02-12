Allie Peterson finishes 22nd in the Girls Short Programme at the EYOF.

Figure Skater Allie Peterson took to the Batumi Ice Arena yesterday, opening her campaign for Team Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Georgia.

Figure Skater Allie Peterson took to the Batumi Ice Arena yesterday, opening her campaign for Team Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Georgia. Competing in the Girls Short Programme, Peterson finished 22nd with a score of 39.87 and is only the second Figure Skater to compete for Ireland at the EYOF.

The Colorado Springs based skater opened her routine with a double flip followed by a double axel. For the combination jump, Peterson did a triple salchow and a double toe loop, which she executed well.

Speaking through her elements, Peterson told Team Ireland, “It felt really good, I was calm, and felt like I got my feet under me, so it was a good stepping stone. I wanted to have a good skate.

“I did a double flip, my axel was a little nervous, the snap wasn’t the best, but my spins felt were really strong and my convo jumps, and triple sow was really good today.”

Boston born; Peterson recently moved to Colorado Springs to train at the US Training Centre. Her roots are deep in Portumna Galway, and she performed to Right Now (NBA Version) by the Pussy Cat Dolls,

“Choreography is my favourite part of the programme,” the 15-year-old added. “I love the performance aspect of skating, so this programme especially is really fun to skate to. I was just kind of having fun.

“It was interesting being one of the first people on the ice, and to set the stage for everyone else, and just see what was going to happen. I was a little bit nervous, but I always watch a movie while I’m getting ready and warming up.”

Peterson is back in action today in the Girls Free Skating Programme at the Batumi Ice Arena, while the other cluster in Bakuriani will see Alpine Skiers Kyle Gump and Finlay Wilson racing the Boys Slalom.