ALFW: Vikki Walls stars as North Melbourne set up Grand Final rematch with Brisbane Lions

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Vikki Wall of the Kangaroos is congratulated by team mates after kicking a goal during the AFLW Preliminary Final match between North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and Port Adelaide Power at Ikon Park, on November 23, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The 2024 AFLW Grand Final is set for an epic rematch of last year’s season decider when the North Melbourne Kangaroos will take on the Brisbane Lions at Ikon Park in Melbourne next Saturday.

Brisbane hosted the showpiece match in 2023 but this year the roles have been reversed with the Kangaroos holding hosting rights after finishing top of the home and away season ladder.

On Saturday, unbeaten North Melbourne proved why they are Premiership favourites after demolishing Port Adelaide 78-21 in 35 degrees Celsius heat, strong winds, and rain at Ikon Park.

Vikki Wall, a two-time All-Ireland SFC winner with Meath, was named as one the Kangaroos best players. Wall booted three goals including a sumptuous long-range finish in the fourth quarter to add to her two third quarter strikes to help set up the one-sided win.

Wall finished the four quarters with 14 disposals (10 kicks & 4 handballs), 1 mark, and 4 tackles in the Kangaroos forward line.

It goes on...and on...



And Vikki Wall has got a third! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zeYj7StEcZ — 7AFL (@7AFL) November 23, 2024

Cork dual star Erika O’Shea came off the interchange bench to collect 9 disposals (6 kicks & 3 handballs), 2 marks, and 3 tackles in defence.

Fermanagh ace Blaithin Bogue was not in the match-day squad and has not played a single minute in the AFLW this season due to her late arrival in August but a measure of her value to the Kangaroos is that she took pride of place in the post-match player’s huddle alongside Niamh Martin, the winner of a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship with Tipperary, to belt out the famous North Melbourne theme song with the last line being “North Melbourne will be premiers just you wait and see!”.

In the second semi-final a stunning third quarter, when they booted four unanswered goals, set a winning platform for the Brisbane Lions to defeat the Adelaide Crows 50-32 at Brighton Homes Arena in Queensland.

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer was named as one of the Lions best players for her stunning four-quarter performance on the wing.

The two-time AFLW premiership winner and All-Australian (All-Star equivalent) finished with 24 disposals (18 kicks & 6 handballs), 5 marks, 3 tackles, and gained 604 metres.

Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne, who won an All-Ireland championship last year before lifting an AFLW premiership just a few months later, tallied 15 disposals, 5 marks, and 2 tackles.

Orla O’Dwyer was named as one of Brisbane Lions best players in their win over Adelaide Crows

Former Mayo captain Niamh Kelly, the second Irish player in history to be anointed as an All-Australian, collected 15 disposals (11 kicks & 4 handballs), 1 mark, and 1 tackle in midfield.

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr was left out of the Crows matchday squad but a debut season of six matches is definitely a success.

In other news, the Saint Kilda men’s AFL team have announced the signing of Meath underage star Eamonn Armstrong.

Meanwhile, Portloaise legend Zach Tuohy has set his sights on a career in the media next year following his retirement.

“I’m home in Ireland for Christmas and then hopefully get a job in the AFL media world next year,” Tuohy said.