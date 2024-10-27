AFLW round-up: The tales of two Amys as Donegal star gets family support ahead of crucial period

Amy Boyle-Carr of the Crows and Ash Riddell of the Kangaroos during the 2024 AFLW Round 09 match between Kuwarna (Adelaide Crows) and the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at Norwood Oval on October 25, 2024 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Two won’t go into one for Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr and Armagh’s Amy Mulholland ahead of next week’s final round of the AFLW season.

The two Amys - Boyle-Carr for the Adelaide Crows and Mulholland for the Fremantle Dockers - are in a no-second-chances contest to lock down the final top four spot before next month’s finals series.

On Friday, the Crows lost 33-41 at home to unbeaten premiership favourites North Melbourne Kangaroos at Norwood Oval.

Boyle-Carr came off the interchange bench to collect three disposals (one kick & two handballs), one mark, and two tackles on the wing.

The Crows in fourth on 28 points have a much healthier percentage than Fremantle in fifth but a defeat in their final game, away to Geelong next week, and a Fremantle victory at home to the Western Bulldogs, would result in the Dockers leapfrogging them into fourth.

Last week, Boyle-Carr’s mother Caroline and sister Eve travelled for 47 hours from Ireland to Melbourne (via Turkey and Kuala Lumpur) to watch Amy play.

The pair were in the stands for the Crows versus Kangaroos game.

“Watching the games back in Ireland it’s been a bit hard to keep up with what’s going on out on the field, so to be able to watch her live and be fully immersed in the game, it’s been such a joy,” Caroline Carr told AFC Media.

“Back in Ireland, both Eve and I would never miss a game (of Amy’s Gaelic football), we would sometimes travel five or six hours just to watch her.

“To have to watch those first few games of her AFLW career on TV, it was difficult for us, as the game is far more physical than Gaelic.

“We were itching to get the chance to come to Australia to see her play live, and getting that opportunity last week (against Collingwood) was an experience we will never forget.”

Amy Boyle-Carr with her mother Caroline and sister Eve who made the long journey to support the Adelaide Crows player in her games against North Melbourne Kangaroos Picture: Adelaide Crows

The Boyle-Carr family will be forever grateful to Yvonne Bonner, who gave both Adelaide the club and city a glowing reference after hanging up her AFLW boots last year.

“We have a great relationship with Yvonne that goes back years, she was the one that took Amy to county training for Donegal at the start of her career, because she was too young to drive,” Carr said.

“It’s funny how life works, with Amy getting an opportunity at the same AFLW Club that Yvonne played for last year, so we talked to her a lot about what to expect.

“She (Yvonne) was glowing of the whole experience, the club, the people, the city, everything, so that gave us great comfort that Amy was going to be in good hands.”

On Saturday, Fremantle thrashed Greater Western Sydney Giants 25-55 at Henson Park to make it six wins out of six on the road this season.

Forkhill forward Amy Mulholland, who started on the interchange bench, finished with two disposals (one kick & one handball) and 3 tackles.

On Thursday, the Melbourne Demons four-match winning streak was brought to an end by Hawthorn at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns.

Blaithín Mackin was named as one of Melbourne’s best players in their defeat to Hawthorn

The Demons will have to beat bottom side Collingwood next week and hope that lowly Carlton can do them a favour by defeating Essendon to sneak into the top eight.

Shane O’Neills and Armagh footballer Blaithín Mackin was named as one of Melbourne’s best players for her match tally of 23 disposals (16 kicks & 7 handballs), 2 marks, and 4 tackles in midfield.

On Sunday, the Brisbane Lions crushed the Sydney Swans 78-10 at Brighton Homes Arena to move a game clear of Adelaide in third on the season ladder.

The reigning premiers are among three favourites for the premiership alongside North Melbourne and Hawthorn.

Donegal footballer and Robert Emmet’s clubwoman Tanya Kennedy notched 13 disposals (10 kicks & 3 handballs) 6 tackles in the Swans defence and also booted a behind.

On Saturday, former Donegal footballer Nimah McLaughlin was named as one of second-bottom Gold Coast’s best players in their 24-58 defeat at home to Port Adelaide at People First Stadium.

McLaughlin collected 24 disposals (15 kicks & 9 handballs), 4 marks, and 2 tackles in midfield.

Down defender Clara Fitzpatrick tallied 10 disposals (6 kicks & 4 handballs), 2 marks, and 4 tackles.

In other news former Kilkenny hurler Darragh Joyce (27) has been delisted by the Brisbane Lions men’s team.

The former Saint Kilda player, who played six matches for the 2024 premiers, will be re-signed as a rookie player in next month’s rookie draft.