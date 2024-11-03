AFLW round-up: Irish duo make it into finals series after weekend wins

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: Amy Mulholland of the Dockers celebrates a goal during the round 10 AFLW match between Fremantle Dockers and Western Bulldogs at Fremantle Oval, on November 03, 2024, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Amy Boyle-Carr and Amy Mulholland have today been confirmed as the only two Ulster women set to feature in the 2024 AFLW finals series following the final round of the regular season this weekend.

The former is the only one of the dynamic duo to finish in the top four and secured a double chance of winning the premiership in the Grand Final on November 30.

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr was dropped by the Crows in their 28-32 victory away to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night but that should not obscure her meteoric rise as rookie in her debut season.

The three-time Ulster champion has been a regular component of the Crows match-day squad as a flying winger either from the start or off the interchange bench for most of the season.

The Crows are behind North Melbourne, Hawthorn, and reigning premiers Brisbane in the pecking order for Grand Final glory and will have to overcome their unwanted habit of failing to make their dominance count on the scoreboard in their three defeats this season.

On Sunday, Forkhill forward Amy Mulholland helped the Fremantle Dockers to defeat the Western Bulldogs 35-21 at Fremantle Oval. The fifth-placed Dockers finished level on points with the Crows but had a significantly lower percentage.

Mulholland came off the interchange bench to notch seven disposals (3 kicks & 4 handballs), 1 mark, 4 tackles, and she also booted a crucial goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Shane O’Neills and Armagh footballer Blaithin Mackin endured finals heartbreak on Saturday when the Melbourne Demons missed out on the play-offs by just 2 points (a draw).

The Demons walloped wooden spoon side Collingwood 74-27 at Ikon Park in Melbourne but when Essendon defeated Carlton a few hours later, the curtain came down on their season.

On Sunday, Donegal and Robert Emmet’s clubwoman Tanya Kennedy was named as one of the Sydney Swans best players in their 74-28 demolition of the West Coast Eagles at Henson Park.

Kennedy collected 18 disposals (10 kicks & 8 handballs), 1 mark, and 13 tackles in defence for the Swans who finished in fifteenth place on the eighteen-team ladder.

On Saturday, unbeaten ladder leaders and premiership favourites North Melbourne outclassed second bottom Gold Coast Suns 78-15 at Arden Street Oval.

Former Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin collected 11 disposals (10 kicks & 1 handball), 1 mark, and 1 tackle in midfield.

Down defender Clara Fitzpatrick finished with five disposals (1 kick & 4 handballs) and 2 tackles in defence.

Playing her final game AFLW for the Suns, Lauren McConville collected 1 disposal and 1 tackle in the Suns forward line.