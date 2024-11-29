AFLW Grand Final: Repeat pairing gives Irish stars chance to shine as North Melbourne seek revenge against Brisbane

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Vikki Wall of the Kangaroos is congratulated by team mates after kicking a goal during the AFLW Preliminary Final match between North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and Port Adelaide Power at Ikon Park, on November 23, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The scene is set for an epic history-making 2024 AFLW Grand Final on Saturday when the North Melbourne Kangaroos take on the Brisbane Lions in a rematch of their 2023 season decider.

The Lions prevailed 27-44 last year but this time around the unbeaten Kangaroos are favourites having completed the most dominant AFLW season in history with one draw the only minor blemish on a faultless campaign.

Up to five Irish players could come into contention in the first Grand Final ever to be played under lights.

Vikki Wall, a two-time All-Ireland SFC winner with Meath, Cork dual star Erika O’Shea, and Niamh Martin, the winner of a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship with Tipperary, are all key players for North Melbourne.

Martin was left out of the side who outclassed Port Adelaide in last week’s one-sided preliminary final and could miss out on a winner’s medal if the Kangaroos win their maiden AFLW premiership.

Fermanagh ace Blaithin Bogue is not expected to play any part in the Grand Final and will have to wait until next year to make her AFLW debut. Under AFLW rules winner’s medals are only issued to winning Grand Final participants.

Under the terms of Bogue’s two-year contract, she is required to return to North Melbourne earlier than this year when she only had a fortnight’s pre-season to acclimatise and learn the nuances of Australian rules for the standout team in the competition.

Orla O’Dwyer is a a two-time AFLW premiership winner with the Brisbane Lions

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer, a two-time AFLW premiership winner with the Brisbane Lions, and Jennifer Dunne are among the first names in Brisbane’s starting 16 players and both are AFLW history makers.

In 2022, O’Dwyer became the first Irish player to be named as an All-Australian team (All-Star equivalent) and last year Dunne won an All-Ireland crown with Dublin followed by an AFLW premiership just a few months later.

The last time the two sides made in round one of the regular season in September, North Melbourne made history by hammering the reigning premiers for the first time when they romped to a 44-point win, the biggest defeat in Brisbane’s AFLW history.

But Lions coach Craig Starcevich is confident his charges can become the first club to win consecutive premierships.

“I feel like you get good growth out of our group as the year progresses,” Starcevich explained.

“We’ve found out who’s the best fit in different spots.

“We get to refine our game style and adjust on the run.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary star Aishling Moloney has penned a three-year contract extension with Geelong.

Moloney, one of three Irish players selected in the 2024 All-Australian (All-Star equivalent) team yesterday, won the leading goalkicker award for her season tally of 21goals alongside Brisbane’s Taylor Smith.

Down footballer Clara Fitzpatrick has penned a one-year contract extension for the Gold Coast Suns.

The Bryansford clubwoman initially played for Saint Kilda before moving to the Suns last year.

Former Donegal skipper Niamh McLaughlin will also be returning to the Gold Coast for the 2025 campaign.

“We’re pleased to have re-signed another fantastic group of players for the 2025 season,” GC SUNS Head of Women’s Football Fiona Sessarago said.

“Clara adds important experience to our side.”