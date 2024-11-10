AFLW Finals Week 1: Armagh’s Amy Mulholland impresses before knock forces her off while

Amy Mulholland notched 1 disposal, 1 mark, and 2 tackles before leaving the action early in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Armagh and Donegal could be set for an epic AFLW semi-final showdown next week after the Fremantle Dockers and Adelaide Crows won their week one finals fixtures this weekend.

On Saturday, Amy Mulholland had an eventful game during the Dockers’ 36-26 hard-fought elimination final victory over the Essendon Bombers at Fremantle Oval.

The Forkhill woman, who started on the interchange bench, notched 1 disposal, 1 mark, and 2 tackles before leaving the action early in the fourth quarter.

Mullholland had her legs taken from underneath her in a marking contest and played no further part in the thrilling do-or-die fixture.

The former Armagh footballer was later seen celebrating on-field with her jubilant teammates which augurs well for her availability next week.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile (Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE)

Three-time All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally booted a crucial final-term goal to give the hosts the lead and momentum in the final term.

The Meath forward finished with 14 disposals (9 kicks & 5 handballs), 2 marks, and 1 tackle.

On Friday, the Adelaide Crows lost their qualifying final 38-31 to unbeaten premiership favourites North Melbourne at Ikon Park.

Three-time Ulster champion Amy Boyle-Carr was left out of the match-day squad after being dropped in the Crows final match of the regular season last week but after a debut season of undoubted promise it would be no surprise if the flying winger was recalled next week.

Mayo’s Niamh Kelly-sister of Saint Kilda’s Grace Kelly- collected 18 disposals (12 kicks & 6 handballs), 1 mark, and 3 tackles for Adelaide.

Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall tallied 9 disposals (4 kicks & 5 handballs), 2 marks, 6 tackles, and 2 behinds for North Melbourne.

Cork’s Erika O’Shea finished with 8 disposals (3 kicks & 3 handballs) and 1 mark for the Kangaroos who are into the preliminary finals (final four) in a fortnight.

On Sunday, Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne was named as one of Brisbane’s best players in their 32-38 qualifying final victory over Hawthorn.

Dunne collected 15 disposals (12 kicks & 3 handballs), 3 marks and 1 tackle for the reigning premiers.

Two-time AFLW premiership winner Orla O’Dwyer notched 17 disposals (10 kicks & 7 handballs), 4 marks, and 3 tackles.

The Lions are also through to the preliminary finals in a fortnight.

Mayo defender Aileen Gilroy collected 16 disposals, 3 marks, and 2 tackles for Hawthorn.

Galway’s Aine McDonaugh finished with 5 disposals (4 kicks & 1 handball), 3 marks, two tackles, 1 goal and 1 behind for the Hawks.

Teams who finished in the top four on the season ladder earned the right to a double chance of winning the premiership on November 30.

Hawthorn will play Port Adelaide in the other semi-final next week.