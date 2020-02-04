Time Out - February 4 - Sporting greats, Dates and a Quick Quiz Blitz to kick-start your day
The Irish News - February 4 2010: Ulster Bank HE Sigerson Cup second round: Queen’s University, Belfast 2-9 University of Ulster, Jordanstown 1-13
A STYLISH point from the ultra-stylish Jamie Clarke gave Jordanstown a dramatic victory in a game which Queen’s had ample opportunities to win. Initially, it looked like the favourites’ tag was too heavy a burden for the Jordanstown players to carry.
Playing without injection or bite, they were ripped apart by a Queen’s side that led 1-6 to 0-2 after just 16 minutes.
Derry’s James Kielt was sensational from all angles for the hosts, while Shaun O’Neill bagged a poacher’s goal.
By the end of the first quarter, Jordanstown were in serious difficulties. But later in the game, the wealth of county personnel enabled UUJ to claw their way back to level pegging.
Intelligent play from Ciaran McGinley and Jamie Clarke created a chance for Conor McManus, who scored the equaliser with a free-kick after McCann was upended as he bore down on goal. With two minutes left on the clock, it was all square and anybody’s game.
But Jordanstown’s depth of talent was beginning to show and there was no dispute about the classy manner in which Jamie Clarke dispatched the game’s winning point.
UUJ: M McAllister; A Girvan, C Murney, D Morgan; C O’Boyle, E Kenny (0-1), C McGinley (0-1); D Hughes, S Mulligan; J Clarke (1-2, 1-0 pen), T McCann, C Donnelly; J McAnulla, C Cavanagh (0-2), C McManus (0-7, 0-5 frees)
Subs: R McNabb for C Murney (23), Sean O’Neill for S Mulligan (h-t), L Hinphey for J McAnulla (55)
Yellow cards: C Cavanagh (12), E Kenny (19), T McCann (21)
QUB: F Murphy; D McBride, N McGovern, H Gallagher; B Og McAlary, J Crozier, D O’Hagan; S Barton, C Kielt; L O’Neill, J Kielt (0-8, 0-5 frees), M Sweeney; G McAleese, J Ireland, Shaun O’Neill (2-1)
Subs: B Cox for D O’Hagan (39), B Martin for M Sweeney (48), K Leonard for G McAleese (57)
Yellow cards: D O’Hagan (21), S Barton (26), D McBride (47), H Gallagher (47)
Referee:Padraig Hughes (Crossmaglen).
-
Pirmin Zurbriggen
skiing
Swiss former Olympic and world champion, born 1963.
-
Kevin Campbell
soccer
former Arsenal and Everton striker, born 1970.
-
Bobbie Goulding
rugby league
former Wigan, Widnes, St Helens and Great Britain half-back, born 1972.
-
Oscar De La Hoya
boxing
10-time world champion at six weights, born 1973.
-
Mahmudullah
cricket
Bangladesh all-rounder, born 1986.
-
Lucie Safarova
tennis
Czech who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2014 and the French Open final the following year, born 1987.
-
Darren O'Dea
soccer
Former Republic of Ireland and Celtic defender, born 1987.
-
Maximilian Wober
soccer
Austria and RB Salzburg defender, born 1998.
- 1991
At Wellington in a drawn game against Sri Lanka, New Zealand's Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones set what was then a highest-ever Test partnership of 467 for the third wicket in a total of 671 for four. Crowe was out off the last ball of the day for 299.
- 1991
The Rugby Football Union rejected a request by Wimbledon to play their home matches at Twickenham.
- 2002
Newcastle signed 18-year-old midfielder Jermaine Jenas from Nottingham Forest for £5million, then a British record fee for a teenager.
- 2003
The England and Wales Cricket Board formally asked the International Cricket Council to move England's World Cup match in Zimbabwe to South Africa for "safety and security reasons". The appeal was subsequently rejected, England refused to travel, with financial penalties for the ECB and Zimbabwe awarded the points, costing England a place in the Super Six stage.
- 2009
Wales coach John Toshack agreed a two-year extension to his contract, committing him to the role until the end of the 2012 European Championship campaign. He left the job by mutual consent in September 2010.
- 2012
Nottingham Forest owner Nigel Doughty was found dead at his home in Lincolnshire.
- 2013
The Baltimore Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII with a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans.
- 2014
Kevin Pietersen's England career came to an end after the batsman was omitted from the tour of the Caribbean and the ICC World Twenty20.
- 2016
Chris Ashton's appeal against a 10-week suspension for making contact with an opponent's eye during the European Champions Cup match between Saracens and Ulster was rejected, ruling him out of the RBS 6 Nations Championship.
- 2017
England registered a 15th successive Test victory to set a new national record in a 19-16 triumph over France, although their unbeaten run under Eddie Jones was tested to the limit in a scruffy RBS 6 Nations clash at Twickenham.
- 2018
Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal from the penalty spot - having earlier missed another spot-kick - as Tottenham snatched a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in injury time.
- In which year did Derry last win the All-Ireland GAA Senior Football Championship title?
- How old is 2020 Australian Open women's champion Sofia Kenin?
- Who is the captain of the Scotland national soccer team?
- Which rugby union set piece play is not used in rugby league?
- Which American city will host the 2021 Superbowl?
- 1993
- 21
- Andrew Robertson
- Line out
- Tampa, Florida
Tuesday, February 4
- SOCCER
Ligue 1, Nantes v Paris St Germain - BT Sport 1 2000.
- CRICKET
One-day international, South Africa v England - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 1030, Under-19 World Cup semi-final, India v Pakistan - Sky Sports Cricket 0745, Sky Sports Main Event 0800.
- ATHLETICS
World Indoor Tour - Eurosport 1 1800.
- SNOOKER
World Grand Prix - ITV4 1245, 1845.
- ICE HOCKEY
NHL, Boston Bruins v Vancouver Canucks - BT Sport 1 0000 (Wed).
Wednesday, February 5
- SOCCER
Ligue 1, Lyon v Amiens - BT Sport 2 1800, St Etienne v Marseille - BT Sport 2 2000; Ladbrokes Premiership, Motherwell v Celtic - BT Sport 1 1915; FA Cup, game TBC - BBC One 1930.
- CRICKET
One-day international, New Zealand v India - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 0600; Under-19 World Cup, seventh/eighth place play-off - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 1000.
- CYCLING
Tour of Valencia, stage one - Eurosport 2 1400.
- GOLF
European Tour, The ISPS Handa Vic Open - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf 0400 (Thu).
- SNOOKER
World Grand Prix - ITV4 1245, 1845.
- BASKETBALL
NBA, Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors - Sky Sports Main Event 0030 (Thu).