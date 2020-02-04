Time Out - February 4 - Sporting greats, Dates and a Quick Quiz Blitz to kick-start your day

BACK IN THE DAY

A STYLISH point from the ultra-stylish Jamie Clarke gave Jordanstown a dramatic victory in a game which Queen’s had ample opportunities to win. Initially, it looked like the favourites’ tag was too heavy a burden for the Jordanstown players to carry.

Playing without injection or bite, they were ripped apart by a Queen’s side that led 1-6 to 0-2 after just 16 minutes.

Derry’s James Kielt was sensational from all angles for the hosts, while Shaun O’Neill bagged a poacher’s goal.

By the end of the first quarter, Jordanstown were in serious difficulties. But later in the game, the wealth of county personnel enabled UUJ to claw their way back to level pegging.

Intelligent play from Ciaran McGinley and Jamie Clarke created a chance for Conor McManus, who scored the equaliser with a free-kick after McCann was upended as he bore down on goal. With two minutes left on the clock, it was all square and anybody’s game.

But Jordanstown’s depth of talent was beginning to show and there was no dispute about the classy manner in which Jamie Clarke dispatched the game’s winning point.