Time Out - January 20: Sporting greats, Dates and a Quick Quiz Blitz to kick-start your day
The Irish News - January 20 2010: Active Nation Scottish Cup fourth round: Greenock Morton 0 Celtic 1
Niall McGinn's left-footed strike after 35 minutes gave Celtic victory over Morton in their Active Nation Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Cappielow last night.
The Clydesdale Bank Premier League side had not seriously troubled Ton goalkeeper Colin Stewart before striker Marc-Antoine Fortune cut the ball back for the former Derry City player who drove past Stewart from 12 yards.
From then on the visitors looked comfortable as Morton never really threatened a shock.
Celtic will now go away to Irn-Bru Second Division side Stenhousemuir in the next round, if Dunfermline, who were thrown out of the competition by the Scottish Football Association for breaking various rules in their win against the Warriors, do not win their appeal.
Morton: Stewart, McGuffie, Reid, Shimmin, Greacen, MacFarlane (Graham 88), Finlayson, Jenkins, Weatherson, Wake (Kane 78), McAlister.
Subs Not Used: Cuthbert, Monti, MacGregor.
Booked: Greacen, MacFarlane.
Celtic: Boruc, Hinkel, Naylor, Loovens, O'Dea, McGinn, Crosas, Zhi, McGeady, Samaras, Fortune.
Subs Not Used: Zaluska, McCourt, Mizuno, Thompson, Forrest.
Goals: McGinn 35.
Att: 10,191
Ref: Craig Thomson.
Colin Calderwood
soccer
former Scotland and Tottenham defender, now head coach at Cambridge, born 1965.
Marco Gabbiadini
soccer
former Sunderland and Derby forward, born 1968.
Charlie Swan
racing
rider of multiple Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq, born 1968.
Francis Stephenson
rugby league
former Wakefield, Wigan, London Broncos and Hull KR prop, born 1976.
Owen Hargreaves
soccer
former Bayern Munich, Manchester United and England midfielder, born 1981.
Jolyon Palmer
motor racing
Former British Formula One driver with Renault, born 1991.
- 1892
The first game of basketball was played at the YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachuse
- 1974
Millwall beat Fulham 1-0 at The Den in the first Football League match ever to take place on a Sunday.
- 1984
Swimmer and 'Tarzan' actor Johnny Weissmuller died, aged 79. The first man to swim 100 metres in under one minute, he won five gold medals at the Olympic Games in 1924 and 1928. After his swimming career he went on to star in 12 Hollywood Tarzan films.
- 1987
MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli was born. The Italian tragically died on October 23, 2011 after an accident during the Malaysian Grand Prix.
- 2001
England defender Tony Adams announced his international retirement at the age of 34 after winning 66 caps.
- 2006
Arsenal signed 16-year-old striker Theo Walcott from Southampton for an initial £5million.
- 2009
England and Bath prop Matt Stevens revealed he had failed a drugs test and was promptly suspended by both club and country.
- 2012
British sprinter Bernice Wilson had a four-year ban confirmed after losing an appeal against the sanction imposed following her positive test for two anabolic steroids.
- Which Ulster GAA club was involved in the January 2020 All-Ireland Senior Club Football final?
- Who is currently Great Britain's highest-ranked men's tennis player?
- What does CONCACAF stand for?
- In what year did England host its first and only FIFA World Cup?
- Where would you find Royal St George's golf course?
- Kilcoo GAC
- Dan Evans (33)
- Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football
- 1966
- Kent
