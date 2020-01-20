Time Out - January 20: Sporting greats, Dates and a Quick Quiz Blitz to kick-start your day

BACK IN THE DAY

Niall McGinn's left-footed strike after 35 minutes gave Celtic victory over Morton in their Active Nation Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Cappielow last night.

The Clydesdale Bank Premier League side had not seriously troubled Ton goalkeeper Colin Stewart before striker Marc-Antoine Fortune cut the ball back for the former Derry City player who drove past Stewart from 12 yards.

From then on the visitors looked comfortable as Morton never really threatened a shock.

Celtic will now go away to Irn-Bru Second Division side Stenhousemuir in the next round, if Dunfermline, who were thrown out of the competition by the Scottish Football Association for breaking various rules in their win against the Warriors, do not win their appeal.