Time Out - January 20: Sporting greats, Dates and a Quick Quiz Blitz to kick-start your day

MCGINN TO WIN: Niall McGinn scores the winner for Celtic in last night’s Scottish Cup clash with Morton at Cappielow
The Irish News Archive and PA
BACK IN THE DAY

The Irish News - January 20 2010: Active Nation Scottish Cup fourth round: Greenock Morton 0 Celtic 1

Niall McGinn's left-footed strike after 35 minutes gave Celtic victory over Morton in their Active Nation Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Cappielow last night.

The Clydesdale Bank Premier League side had not seriously troubled Ton goalkeeper Colin Stewart before striker Marc-Antoine Fortune cut the ball back for the former Derry City player who drove past Stewart from 12 yards.

From then on the visitors looked comfortable as Morton never really threatened a shock.

Celtic will now go away to Irn-Bru Second Division side Stenhousemuir in the next round, if Dunfermline, who were thrown out of the competition by the Scottish Football Association for breaking various rules in their win against the Warriors, do not win their appeal.

Morton: Stewart, McGuffie, Reid, Shimmin, Greacen, MacFarlane (Graham 88), Finlayson, Jenkins, Weatherson, Wake (Kane 78), McAlister.

Subs Not Used: Cuthbert, Monti, MacGregor.

Booked: Greacen, MacFarlane.

Celtic: Boruc, Hinkel, Naylor, Loovens, O'Dea, McGinn, Crosas, Zhi, McGeady, Samaras, Fortune.

Subs Not Used: Zaluska, McCourt, Mizuno, Thompson, Forrest.

Goals: McGinn 35.

Att: 10,191

Ref: Craig Thomson.

SPORT BIRTHDAYS

  • Colin Calderwood

    soccer

    former Scotland and Tottenham defender, now head coach at Cambridge, born 1965.

  • Marco Gabbiadini

    soccer

    former Sunderland and Derby forward, born 1968.

  • Charlie Swan

    racing

    rider of multiple Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq, born 1968.

  • Francis Stephenson

    rugby league

    former Wakefield, Wigan, London Broncos and Hull KR prop, born 1976.

  • Owen Hargreaves

    soccer

    former Bayern Munich, Manchester United and England midfielder, born 1981.

  • Jolyon Palmer

    motor racing

    Former British Formula One driver with Renault, born 1991.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT
  • 1892

    The first game of basketball was played at the YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachuse

  • 1974

    Millwall beat Fulham 1-0 at The Den in the first Football League match ever to take place on a Sunday.

  • 1984

    Swimmer and 'Tarzan' actor Johnny Weissmuller died, aged 79. The first man to swim 100 metres in under one minute, he won five gold medals at the Olympic Games in 1924 and 1928. After his swimming career he went on to star in 12 Hollywood Tarzan films.

  • 1987

    MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli was born. The Italian tragically died on October 23, 2011 after an accident during the Malaysian Grand Prix.

  • 2001

    England defender Tony Adams announced his international retirement at the age of 34 after winning 66 caps.

  • 2006

    Arsenal signed 16-year-old striker Theo Walcott from Southampton for an initial £5million.

  • 2009

    England and Bath prop Matt Stevens revealed he had failed a drugs test and was promptly suspended by both club and country.

  • 2012

    British sprinter Bernice Wilson had a four-year ban confirmed after losing an appeal against the sanction imposed following her positive test for two anabolic steroids.

QUICK QUIZ
  • Which Ulster GAA club was involved in the January 2020 All-Ireland Senior Club Football final?
  • Who is currently Great Britain's highest-ranked men's tennis player?
  • What does CONCACAF stand for?
  • In what year did England host its first and only FIFA World Cup?
  • Where would you find Royal St George's golf course?
+ Click Here to See Quiz Answers +
  • Kilcoo GAC
  • Dan Evans (33)
  • Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football
  • 1966
  • Kent
SPORT ON TV

Monday, January 20

  • CRICKET

    Third Test, South Africa v England - Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket 0730.

  • TENNIS

    Australian Open - Eurosport 1 0600, 0815, 2355 and Eurosport 2 0600, 2355.

  • SOCCER

    Championship, West Brom v Stoke - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1930.

  • BASKETBALL

    NBA, Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers - Sky Sports Main Event 0030 (Tue); Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena 0300 (Tue).

  • ICE HOCKEY

    NHL, Colorado Avalanche v Detroit Red Wings - BT Sport//ESPN 2000.

  • NETBALL

    England v New Zealand - Sky Sports Arena 1700.

Tuesday, January 21

  • SOCCER

    Premier League, Sheffield United v Manchester City - BT Sport 2 1900; Chelsea v Arsenal - BT Sport 1 1930; Coupe de la Ligue - Lyon v Lille 2000.

  • TENNIS

    Australian Open - Eurosport 1 0600, 0815, 2355 and Eurosport 2 0600, 2355.

  • ICE HOCKEY

    NHL, Boston Bruins v Las Vegas Golden Knights - BT Sport 1 0000 (Wed).

