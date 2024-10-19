Voice for victims of Troubles must be at centre of legacy debate - The Irish News view

Ian Jeffers announced his departure as victims' commissioner almost a year ago but a recruitment process for his successor has not yet begun

It is impossible not to have enormous sympathy for victims of the Troubles, and those advocating on their behalf, after the question has arisen again about whether their needs are being prioritised.

It is now 10 months since Ian Jeffers stood down as the north’s Commissioner for Victims and Survivors. He had announced his departure last November, and it would have been expected that recruitment for such an important post would follow speedily.

However, it is now October and the Executive Office has not yet advertised for a replacement, with suggestions it will be next year at the earliest before the role is filled.

By contrast, it has taken only weeks for the Northern Ireland Office to invite applications for a new Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner after Danny Kinahan departed last month. The post of Children’s Commissioner was also filled within six months last year, and a process is underway to appoint a new Commissioner for Older People. Troubles victims are entitled to ask why they appear to be treated differently.

The Executive Office has said only that preparations are at an “advanced stage” and that the appointment process must comply with the relevant code of practice.

However, it is not the first time there has been concern at the length of time taken to fill the key role – a similar situation arose when replacing Judith Thompson in 2020 – nor the first time questions have been raised about delivery by the Executive Office.

Former victims' commissioner Judith Thompson (Liam McBurney/PA)

It is difficult to overstate the importance of having a victims’ commissioner in place at this time.

On announcing his departure, Mr Jeffers highlighted that little in society cannot be linked in some way to the legacy of our troubled past.

The Good Friday Agreement was transformational in bringing an end to conflict and re-shaping the political landscape for a peaceful future, but those who suffered most during the Troubles have often felt left behind.

The latest failed initiative is the previous British government’s reviled Legacy Act, an entirely cynical attempt to close down avenues of justice for thousands of families to protect the interests of former soldiers. This was railroaded through parliament despite the opposition of victims’ groups and the vast majority of political opinion in Northern Ireland.

The new Labour administration has thankfully committed to repealing the legislation, but the shape of new structures are a source of intense debate and would benefit greatly from a commissioner being in place to champion all victims’ voices.

The Executive Office must be more forthcoming about the reason for the delay and commit to a firm timetable so that there can be confidence that victims’ and survivors’ interests will be at the heart of consideration of these crucial issues.