Tom Collins: Britain’s chance to finally knock sectarianism off its throne

Catholics are still barred from ascending to the British throne

One of the quirks of the British monarchy is that in England the monarch is an Anglican and in Scotland a Presbyterian. Only God knows what he is in Northern Ireland.

While I don’t much care what religion the king is, wherever he is in the world, I do care that it’s prescribed by law, a law deliberately designed to exclude people of one specific religious denomination.

Sectarianism isn’t just a manifestation of localised tensions among people who should know better. It is knitted into the very fabric of the British state.

If bigotry is good enough for the monarchy, surely it’s open season for the rest of us.

Now, in the general run of things, most of us have too many other worries to concern ourselves with the intricacies of the Protestant succession.

The monarch’s religion may have been of critical importance in the 17th century when the Stuarts were on the throne and religious affiliation was the driving force in international relations.

But it’s not a determining factor now. As we have seen with Trump’s capitulation to Russia on Ukraine, it is access to precious minerals and resources that drives international policy.

The current rules on the succession were changed in 2013, but they go back to the coup which deprived James II of his throne in 1689.

So Catholic was James that he would have supported Celtic if it had been around. The Act of Settlement established that the throne was off limits for Celtic supporters and those who “professe the Popish Religion”.

Thank goodness the repercussions of that particular coup were contained within the 17th century. Unfortunately for us, many in this part of Ireland still believe the 17th century ‘hasn’t gone away, you know’. King Billy is alive and well and riding a white horse on a gable end near you.

The story is apocryphal, but I want to believe that on one occasion a pilot, announcing a plane’s arrival at Aldergrove, said: “We have just landed in Belfast, where the local time is 16:90.”

Nick Clegg (remember him?) changed the Act of Succession in 2013 to stop female royals being displaced by younger brothers, but parliament decided that sectarianism added gloss to the monarchy and kept the ban on Catholics ascending the throne.

(Popish readers currently dating a member of the royal family can, however, be assured that – thanks to Clegg – should they marry, their partner would not lose their place in the line of succession.)

Anyway, even if some here are still fighting the Battle of the Boyne by proxy; the world has moved on. Where once people in polite society ‘wouldn’t have a Catholic about the place’, one’s religion is no longer a bar to high office – or at least I thought that was the case until a friend sent me a link to the BBC Scotland website last Thursday: “New law to lift ban on Catholics in Kirk role.”

“Things you’d never thought you’d see…” he texted.

On the face of it, Lady Eilish Angiolini (a class act by the way) is a dyed-in-the wool establishment figure, a Knight of the Thistle (Scotland’s highest order of chivalry), a dame, a King’s Counsel, master of an Oxford College, and a former Lord Advocate of Scotland.

She has just been appointed the Lord High Commissioner to the Church of Scotland, the King’s representative at the General Assembly, the Church’s governing body.

Inconveniently for the Kirk, she was born into a working-class Catholic family of Irish descent in Glasgow’s Govan – notorious for high levels of deprivation and crime.

But that didn’t stop her. Like many, she educated herself out of poverty. Indeed, when the General Assembly received a report in 1923 headed “The Menace of the Irish Race to our Scottish Nationality”, it might well have been talking about Angiolini’s grandparents.

Somehow, someone forgot that the Roman Catholic Relief Act of 1829, which allowed Catholics to serve in parliament and ‘high office’, had omitted the position of Lord High Commissioner from the list. It’s currently illegal for Angiolini to take up her post.

A new bill is being rushed through Parliament to change that.

John Knox, father of Scottish Presbyterianism, will be spinning in his grave. No bad thing. It’s being pushed through by Pat McFadden, himself of Irish Catholic extraction – his parents were gaelic speakers from Donegal.

But why stop at Lord High Commissioner? It is long past time the British state faced up to its naked sectarianism, copper-fastened by legislation, and underscored as recently as the coronation in 2022 when Charles III swore to “maintain in the United Kingdom the Protestant Reformed Religion established by law”.

Indeed, he had to declare “I am a faithful Protestant”, and that he would “uphold and maintain” the Protestant succession.

McFadden must take the opportunity now to amend his bill and remove the ban on Catholics taking the throne.

While it will make little practical difference (who would want it?), the symbolism would advance the cause of peace and reconciliation, and help move our politics out of the 17th century.

