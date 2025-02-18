Time for the whole truth about what the police and state knew about the McGurk’s Bar bombing - The Irish News view

Almost 54 years is a long time to wait for the truth. That’s how long the relatives of those killed in the McGurk’s bar explosion in December 1971 have been waiting to discover the truth about the deaths of 15 innocent civilians.

It is now clear that the truth has been repeatedly concealed by the police, the army and a variety of British intelligence agencies. The security forces initially claimed that the UVF explosion was caused by an IRA bomb which exploded prematurely in the north Belfast bar while waiting to be collected for use elsewhere.

That claim, later proven to be untrue, paved the way for a litany of denials, untruths and concealments. It is now time for the British government to come clean about the state’s role in covering up one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

So why has it behaved in this way? The most likely explanation is that it has a lot to hide. This view has recently been supported by the discovery that Brigadier Frank Kitson had a hand in promoting the spread of false information about responsibility for the bombing.

It is time to end this injustice and ask why the victims in McGurk’s bar should be treated differently

Kitson’s book, Low Intensity Operations, was published in the same year as the McGurk’s bar explosion. In it he advocated what might be described as non-conventional warfare, outlining how the army could “make a contribution in the fields of psychological operations and propaganda”.

Since the book was praised in a foreword by General Sir Michael Carver, the army’s Chief of Staff, it would appear that Kitson’s approach played at least some role in the British army’s operational policy here.

So was the false information about the explosion in McGurk’s part of a campaign in which Kitson’s ideas were introduced? In that same year, the introduction of internment included the torture of what have become known as the hooded men.

That was accompanied by the Ballymurphy massacre and followed a few months later by Bloody Sunday. These events were typical of the sort of warfare which Kitson advocated.

While the Ballymurphy massacre’s 10 victims were declared “entirely innocent” in an inquest and the Bloody Sunday Inquiry deemed the 13 dead were killed by the army’s “unjustifiable firing”, there has been no attempt to afford the same legal scrutiny to the 15 victims of the McGurk’s bar explosion.

It is time to end this injustice and ask why the victims in McGurk’s bar should be treated differently.

It is commonly agreed across all political opinion here that in dealing with the past, there should be no hierarchy of victims. To apply that ethos, the British government must now make available all the information it has about the McGurk’s bar explosion and end their relatives’ long wait for the truth.

