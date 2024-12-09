Expectations surrounding the Stormont executive have generally been low since its restoration last February, and it would be difficult to identify many areas where it has been seen to be making a real difference.

It has at least avoided causing real harm, which can be an achievement in our occasionally dysfunctional structures, and there will still be a sense that progress is capable of being recorded on a number of key fronts in the new year.

In the absence of widespread legislative progress at this stage, it is important to acknowledge symbolic gestures which demonstrate at least a hope that our power-sharing administration is moving in the right direction.

The DUP’s Paul Givan has been a contentious figure in the past, particularly when as communities minister in 2015 he cut £55,000 of funding for the Líofa bursary which brought up to 100 youngsters each year to Donegal’s Gaeltacht region.

It was a move which drew sharp criticism, understandably infuriated the Irish language community and resulted in only the most minimal of savings to the public purse.

The late Martin McGuinness was particularly disturbed by the nature of the intervention, and cited it, alongside the Renewable Heat Initiative (RHI) scandal, as one of the main reasons for his decision to resign as deputy first minister in 2017 and bring down the executive.

When devolution returned earlier this year, and Mr Givan became education minister, there were further concerns when it emerged that he had turned down a meeting with Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge, but had engaged with the Loyalist Communities Council - which represents the UDA and UVF - who voiced opposition to a planned new Irish language primary school in east Belfast.

However, there had already been a much more positive development back in March, when Mr Givan made a visit to an Irish medium school at an early stage in his term of office.

He declared at the Gaelscoil Aodha Rua,in Dungannon, that the Irish language “belongs to all of us”, greeted pupils with a “Maidin mhaith”, and even engaged in a spot of ceili dancing in the playground.

The education minister continued to provide constructive leadership last week when he arrived at the Irish-medium youth group Glór na Móna, discussed support for the sector and said he hoped that the era of the “politicisation” of the language is over.

Many observers would feel that any politicising of cultural issues was largely caused by elements within the DUP in the first place, but it is essential to welcome the introduction of a more measured tone to the wider debate. Small steps can take us a long way.