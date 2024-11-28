A picture of Martin Quinn placed on a wreath from the people at the Peoples Kitchen. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

It’s perhaps easy to focus on society’s problems, but it’s important to also acknowledge notable community spirit when it is demonstrated.

Earlier this week, more than two dozen people gathered in north Belfast to give Daniel Martin Quinn a dignified send-off.

You probably hadn’t heard of Mr Quinn. He died earlier in the month and a search was carried out for his family.

A knowledgeable man, the 61-year-old had been living in the Carrick Hill area of the city but his accent was described as being a curious mix between southern Irish and English. While he had become a familiar face to a number of people in Belfast, mystery surrounds where he had been in the proceeding years.

Some people told us he had connections to Co Cork. Others pinpointed the Isle of Man. We were told of a sister in Kent.

After he died, he lay in the mortuary as police sought to track his family down only for a blank to be drawn.

So the community came together to ensure he had a burial and a send-off. The People’s Kitchen, Carrick Hill Community, the Ardoyne Association and Team Haven joined forces to provide dignity and organise a proper funeral - the very least anyone deserves.

Among the tributes was one from Helen O’Brien of the People’s Kitchen who said Mr Quinn was “the most polite, grateful, kind person that I have ever given a breakfast to. Everything was ‘beautiful’, and ‘thank you so much’ and ‘you don’t need to go to that trouble’. He was just an absolute gentleman.”

What this sombre tale underlines is the incredible generosity of spirit constantly being displayed by the unsung heroes of our communities.

The People’s Kitchen does incredible work day and daily, providing food, sustenance, companionship and refuge for Belfast’s homeless and vulnerable.

Ditto Team Haven, a support group of volunteers who cook and gather provisions for those without a home or who are struggling to make ends meet.

Weather conditions are so uncomfortable and temperatures so low at this time of year that our most vulnerable are even more exposed and at risk.

Every night, and through the daytime too, squadrons of tender-hearted human beings will ensure a hot meal and a warm embrace are offered to those down on their luck.

A recent post on the Team Haven social media accounts neatly summed up the essence of such acts. It read: “The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves.”

Hats off to every person who volunteers in such ways, particularly all those who arranged the dignified send-off for Mr Quinn this week. May he rest in peace.