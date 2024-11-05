Ruairí McDonnell: Whoever wins today, the great divide in America must be bridged

Voters make their selections in a fiercely contested 2024 US election at polling booths in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Picture: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

In the past decade Donald J Trump has gone from an outlandish, ridiculed outsider to President of the United States of America.

The 2020 election and the scenes that followed, as well as an embarrassing return for MAGA candidates in 2022, saw his stock plummet to an all-time low. But in 2024, astonishingly, he could be returning to the White House.

Outlandish and ridiculed he may still be, but it is a remarkable political comeback. From outsider to president, to pariah to messiah.

Throughout this tumultuous 10 years, Trump has built a coalition of voters never before seen by any Republican presidential candidate. Whether this diverse group was the result of a deliberate strategy to cultivate a new base, or a series of fortunate accidents, is a matter of interpretation. Regardless, his ability to galvanise such support is now a defining aspect of his political journey.

The scenes at Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden in New York was an illustration of this. Those attending represented a mosaic of distinct peoples lining up in droves to support the candidate for a party historically defined by its white voter base.

White evangelicals, Black men, Asian women and individuals from many other backgrounds lined up between 32nd and 33rd Streets. Latin Americans, often vilified in Trump’s rhetoric, donned MAGA hats and waved American flags while selling merchandise from small stalls.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York (Alex Brandon/AP)

It was a visual representation of what Trump’s team has claimed is the ‘greatest coalition In history’.

Kamala Harris’s hard core supporters are, in contrast, and perhaps surprisingly, more monochromatic. Most of them seem to be old white folk, seasoned veterans, with a smattering of younger faces in between. And it is not just in appearance that the groups differ.

Cries of “Trump’s a racist” are met with chants from his African-American supporters rallying at his side.

While Republicans sport t-shirts showing his mug shot, Democrats hold placards branding him a criminal.

For them, Trump personifies evil. For his supporters he can do no wrong. After Trump was found guilty in court over a hush-money scandal involving a porn star, his supporters responded by raising $39 million in just 10 hours.

It’s an unending cycle of two starkly different moral worlds.

The consequences are far-reaching: policies are shaped less by compromise and more by partisanship. Neither side can bear the thought of losing, each envisioning the Oval Office occupied by someone who embodies the complete antithesis of their worldview.

Standing between these two groups vividly illustrates the current state of American politics – a clash of different factions hurling low-level insults at each other, devoid of substantive dialogue.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gather during a campaign rally in the Bronx borough of New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Speaking with Trump’s supporters reveals a pervasive sense of entrenchment. Many feel alienated by the current system, perceiving themselves under siege from foreigners, liberals, and other perceived threats. They view Trump as a protector of their interests, a figure who stands against the tides they feel are eroding their way of life.

In the Middle East, for instance, Trump has garnered support from right-wing Zionists who believe his strong alliance with Netanyahu is beneficial for their cause. Recently, he also received endorsements from Muslim leaders in Dearborn, Michigan, who argue that Trump is the candidate most likely to halt the bombardment of Gaza and foster peace in the region.

This diverse backing underscores the complex and often unexpected coalition that Trump has managed to build, appealing to disparate groups who see in him a champion for their distinct concerns.

The absence of meaningful dialogue between opposing factions is not merely a symptom but a driving force of the national divide. Each side’s worldview has become so entrenched that conversations often devolve into exchanges of slogans, caricatures, and accusations, leaving little room for genuine understanding.

Even core democratic institutions, like the election system, are increasingly questioned and mistrusted.

As voters go to the polls, the contrast between Trump’s eclectic coalition and Harris’s traditional base highlights the deep fissures within American society. This election reflects a clash of world views that could determine the future of democracy in the United States.

Whether Trump or Harris, the underlying issues of mistrust, alienation, and partisanship must be addressed. The potential for escalating tensions poses a significant threat, making it imperative for the nation to seek common ground and restore meaningful dialogue before it is too late.

:: Ruairí McDonnell is currently taking part in the J1 Graduate Visa program and is based in New York.