Preventing online child abuse is the responsibility of us all - The Irish News view

Making sure children are safe online is the responsibility of us all

While most children here are now enjoying their mid-term break this week, there are as many as 3,500 others across the world whose lives have been destroyed by the actions of a 26-year-old man from our own community. Another child, 12-year-old Cimarron Thomas from West Virginia, killed herself because of the actions of that same man. Her father later took his own life.

The man responsible for this devastation is Alexander McCartney from the quiet rural area of Lissummon, just off the Armagh road outside Newry. Between 2014 and 2019 a man we might have regarded as one of our own, abused thousands of children online.

By pretending to be a teenage girl, he befriended, abused and then blackmailed children across the world. McCartney’s callous crimes were only discovered through the courage of a 13-year-old Scottish girl who reported her abuse.

He is now serving a 20-year sentence. While this will put an end to his crimes, it will do little to reduce the opportunities for others to criminally exploit online social interaction.

The internet has brought wonderful opportunities for the global sharing of information, but there are always those who will use progress for their own evil ends.

The most frightening aspect of McCartney’s behaviour is that no amount of legislation could have prevented it. When he was reported, the law came down heavily on him. However, if he had not been reported, he would presumably have continued with his evil behaviour.

He targeted his victims through the messaging system known as Snapchat, which conveys millions of messages every day. Online predators can easily swim in that ocean of information.

There are presumably people out there who are engaging in behaviour similar to McCartney’s and who will continue doing so until they are caught. So, if we cannot stop the perpetrators, we must act to protect possible victims.

That means safeguarding our children, by increasing their understanding of what to watch out for in their online contacts and by extensive parental and family diligence.

However, a campaign in defence of our children must go beyond the home. Schools already play their part in keeping our children safe, but the sheer scale of McCartney’s crimes means that society must highlight the danger of online child abuse, through advertising, community discussion and a greater public awareness of the dangers facing our children.

It should not be something just talked about in hushed tones after an online predator has been caught. Child abusers thrive on secrecy. It is time to destroy that secrecy by bringing the issue into the open, so that preventing online child abuse becomes an issue not just for potential victims, it becomes a responsibility for all of us.