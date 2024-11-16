Pressure needed to ensure speedy return of Tyrone man detained in Dubai - The Irish News view

It seems inexplicable to anyone hearing the story of Cookstown man Craig Ballentine that he could be languishing in a foreign country, unable to leave, for the ‘crime’ of writing a critical online review.

The 33-year-old today describes the traumatic experience of being arrested and facing a possible prison sentence in Dubai for comments made on Google about a former employer.

We live in a world where social media companies are regularly criticised for turning a blind eye to abusive or offensive material, with the targets often unable to have the false or upsetting information removed.

It is also the duty of course of any person living or travelling in another country to respect its laws and customs and be conscious that different social mores may apply.

However, the comments in this case do not fall into a category that could be deemed offensive and the arrest of Mr Ballentine would seem out of all proportion to what he is alleged to have done.

The Co Tyrone man now faces the prospect of spending many months having to support himself in Dubai, including considerable legal fees, while awaiting the outcome of an anticipated court case.

In his first media interview, he has told of his shock at being arrested after landing in Abu Dhabi to visit friends and volunteer with the Scouts organisation three weeks ago.

Craig Ballentine (33) cannot return from Dubai. PICTURE: CRAIG BALLENTINE

He had previously worked as a dog groomer in Dubai for several months, which ended in dispute after took sick leave with fibromyalgia.

In a situation like this, many miles from home, it is vital to have not only the support of family and friends but government bodies who can exert diplomatic influence on relevant authorities.

The former is certainly the case, with all those who know Mr Ballentine rallying around him, while his understandably distraught mother has also been urging the British Foreign Office and UAE Ambassador to intervene to secure his son’s release.

The Cookstown man has thanked politicians from several parties who have been making efforts, with First Minister and Mid Ulster MLA Michelle O’Neill having contacted the embassy in London.

Craig Ballentine was arrested three weeks ago and is being detained in Dubai (Yui Mok/PA)

The Archbishop of Armagh, John McDowell, has also been speaking to the Church of England.

Campaigners for people who find themselves in such a predicament in Dubai have emphasised the importance of applying diplomatic pressure in such cases to secure a result.

It must be hoped that such contacts can convince authorities that continuing to detain Mr Ballentine is reputationally damaging and unnecessary to achieve a satisfactory resolution of this case.

All efforts should now be focused on achieving an outcome that all parties can be happy with and which allows the Co Tyrone man to return to his family and friends.