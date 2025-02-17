Noel Doran: The night Freddie Scappaticci gatecrashed a party in west Belfast

Noel Doran has been a journalist for over 40 years and was editor of The Irish News from 1999 to 2024

Although there are still mysteries surrounding Freddie Scappaticci, many aspects of his astonishing double life, as both a senior IRA member and the British Army’s single most important agent, have been well documented over the years.

Stakeknife’s Dirty War, the acclaimed 2023 book by Ricky O’Rawe, remains the definitive work, while a 10-part BBC podcast from the Dublin-based Second Captains production company, which finished earlier this month, was also a particularly impressive and comprehensive investigation.

However, there is a previously untold story, recounted by trusted sources, which provides at least some further insights into Scappaticci’s activities, and sets out how an IRA operation he coordinated could have resulted in bloodshed but instead ended in farce.

It concerns a family from west Belfast who were trying to live a relatively normal life during abnormal times in the early 1980s, when they unexpectedly came face to face with one of the most feared and ruthless killers of The Troubles.

Shortly after the parents left for a weekend break in Donegal, their elder children, aged in their late teens and early 20s, and despite promising to be on best behaviour, immediately started planning for a big night out culminating in a party.

Leaving their 16-year-old brother behind, they headed to the busy White Fort bar in Andersonstown, and, at closing time, bought a large carry-out before inviting a lively collection of friends to follow them shortly back to their home, which was close to a main thoroughfare.

They walked ahead to prepare for the gathering, and, after letting themselves in, were immediately confronted by three armed men, who said they were from the IRA.

The leader, an aggressive, stocky man in his 30s, with a thick moustache, unmasked and wearing a flat cap, was unmistakably Scappaticci, who had earlier knocked on the front door and pushed his way inside when it was opened by the youngest family member.

It was obvious that a shooting, directed against a passing British Army or RUC vehicle on the nearby road, was intended, but the siblings remained calm, explaining that a party was about to take place, and the guests would soon be congregating.

While they may not have been believed at first, around 20 revellers turned up in ones and twos over the next half hour, and were brought at gunpoint into a small but very crowded sitting room.

They were ordered to remain silent by the perplexed IRA trio, but, despite several of them recognising Scappaticci, who lived nearby, soon began to chat among themselves, play music on a ghetto blaster and drink their cans of beer.

I have spoken to three of those present, who said it became an increasingly surreal scene, with the IRA men growing agitated as the boisterous young people started to sing, dance and even stage a conga.

All logic dictated that Scappaticci’s operation was hopelessly compromised, and that in any event an attempt to launch an ambush might easily result in fire being returned into a house packed with party-goers.

He and his colleagues still assembled a huge machine gun beside a kitchen window, and remained in place for some hours before eventually stripping the weapon, announcing that they were leaving and warning against any report to the police.

The children of the house did not tell their parents what had happened, and in the circumstances of the period there was never any question of alerting the authorities.

It was likely that Scappaticci was authorised by his military handlers to enhance his standing within the IRA by organising a shooting which targeted a heavily armoured British Saracen personnel carrier, knowing that its occupants might not be in serious danger and patrols could well be suspended from the area anyway.

Given his subsequent history, it was at least equally plausible that a decision was taken to regard any fatalities, either low-ranking soldiers or civilians, merely as collateral damage.

All the evidence which has subsequently emerged in the Stakeknife case, confirmed by the interim report of the official Kenova inquiry last year, indicated that the IRA’s internal security unit, headed by Scappaticci and known as the Nutting Squad, may ultimately have been allowed to kill up to 40 people in order to protect his identity.

He later disappeared to the south of England under a witness protection scheme, and is said to have died of natural causes two years ago at the age of 77, although relatives of his victims retain doubts and are demanding formal proof of his passing.

Scappaticci was a man who was used to getting his own way, no matter what the cost, but there was an occasion when his plans were thwarted by a cheery group of young people armed only with a large number of blue bags containing tins of Harp.

