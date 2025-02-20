Newton Emerson: How to make ’woke' 50:50 recruitment acceptable to all

Newton Emerson writes a twice-weekly column for The Irish News and is a regular commentator on current affairs on radio and television.

DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Alliance Justice Minister Naomi Long attend a PSNI graduation ceremony last year

Sometimes I wish the DUP had more of a sense of mischief.

Leader Gavin Robinson has rejected calls for the return of 50:50 police recruitment by denouncing “woke quotas”.

He could have proposed 50:50 quotas on legal aid payments to solicitors, then sat back and enjoyed the spluttering indignation.

A serious debate on police recruitment needs to put the views of all political parties in their proper context.

By law, resuming 50:50 quotas is a decision for the Secretary of State, in consultation with the chief constable and the Policing Board.

Stormont parties nominate 10 of the board’s 19 members, in proportion to their assembly strength, giving the DUP three seats and the UUP one.

So while the board’s view must be taken into account, neither the DUP nor unionism overall can determine that view, just as nationalism was unable to stop former Secretary of State Owen Paterson scrapping 50:50 recruitment in 2011.

The political avenue to influencing this decision requires building consensus at the board – a fact all parties might heed.

On closer inspection, the law looks more like the operation of a mechanism than a political decision. That was very much how Paterson tried to present it.

The RUC was 8% Catholic when Chris Patten published his report on policing in 1999. He recommended 50:50 recruitment with a target of 29-33% Catholic officers in 10 years, along with a review at that point on whether it should continue.

Chris Patten led a review of policing in Northern Ireland which recommended 50:50 recruitment to address the religious imbalance

This was put into the law creating the PSNI, the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 2000.

Ten years later, the PSNI was 29.4% Catholic and Paterson commenced a review on ending the policy.

This does not mean 50:50 recruitment was a one-off process with a deadline. It is more of a switch that can be toggled on and off.

The exact mechanism is a temporary suspension of fair employment law, which can last for three years at most before it has to be renewed by the secretary of state.

Paterson renewed it for one year in 2010 to conduct his review, then let it lapse. But all the necessary provisions remain on the statute books, clearly inferring it should be renewed again if necessary.

The PSNI is now 32.62% Catholic, so it might seem the mechanism should not switch back on, even if was running automatically.

However, the law does not specify targets or time-frames – that is where political and operational judgement comes in.

Since the PSNI was established, the Catholic population of Northern Ireland has risen from 42 to 46%, requiring a higher target.

The chief constable is concerned that only 27% of applicants are Catholic, making a decline in Catholic officers inevitable.

Gavin Robinson said the PSNI must move beyond the “craze of woke quotas”

Interestingly, this almost triggers another condition in the 2000 Act, which states that recruitment of Catholics or “Protestants and others” in a given period cannot exceed three-quarters for either group.

Building a new consensus on 50:50 recruitment should capitalise on its mechanistic nature, already set out in law, to de-politicise decision-making as much as possible.

People could be encouraged to think of it more like the d’Hondt formula, used to appoint the executive and the political members of the Policing Board.

That might start with devising a general formula for a target. For example, 50:50 recruitment should resume for three years if the percentage of Catholic officers is more than 10 points below the Catholic population.

The “Protestant and other” category reveals a presumption in the law that it is solely about raising Catholic participation. It also reflects an increasingly outdated portrait of society.

A quarter of a century ago, Northern Ireland was 99.3% white and ‘others’ was a shorthand for soft-unionist Alliance voters.

So Protestants and others could be disaggregated in recruitment and employment figures, with Protestants given their own threshold of officers falling 10 points below their percentage in the population, currently 43%.

Although that scenario might seem implausible on present policing numbers, it would give the mechanism balance and address the resentment Protestant applicants expressed during 50/50 recruitment that the system was unfairly weighted against them.

If any agreement emerged on a formula, the secretary of state could establish a convention of letting it switch the mechanism on, unless the chief constable and the Policing Board object, making it almost automatic but with political and operational oversight.

Nationalists might propose this on the basis it is better to have consensus.

Unionists might consider it on the basis 50:50 recruitment may be coming back with or without them.

