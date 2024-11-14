Lynette Fay: Shining a light to get through darker days

Lynette is an award winning presenter and producer, working in television and radio. Hailing from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, she is a weekly columnist with The Irish News.

November finally arrived this week with a sharp dip in temperature.

Although we have been delighted not to have to put the heating on fully for months, I was relieved to see frost on the car in the morning and feel the cold.

The mild temperatures at this time of year were causing me anxiety, particularly when climate change was barely mentioned throughout the US presidential election campaign. The same might be true of the current election campaign in the Republic.

Away from politics, most of are just trying to get on with it, keep the head up, and face into the darkness that comes with this time of year.

In our house, the clocks changing brings upheaval with sleeping patterns for just over a week or so, and it is only then that we begin to notice that the days are getting shorter.

The dark evenings used to really get in on me, but by embracing the Celtic/Pagan wheel of the year, I understand that this darkness is part of a cycle.

Even though we know that the days will start to get longer again after the shortest day on December 21, many really struggle with this time of year.

The impact that darker, shorter days can have on people’s moods should never be trivialised. Some can’t bring themselves to do anything during the dark evenings. Everything becomes more difficult.

We are advised to light candles, go gentle, embrace a slower pace of life and be kinder to ourselves during this time.

We are advised to light candles, go gentle, embrace a slower pace of life and be kinder to ourselves during this time of dark winter nights

This might work for some people, but for others, no amount of Instagram hacks will snap you out of this, and if you’re really feeling it, go and see your GP.

Technically, the darker days are here for only six weeks – from the clocks going back to winter solstice. In the last couple of years, breaking the cycle of light into six-week chunks has helped me to become more accepting of them.

For some strange reason, with the slower pace of life in general during autumn and winter, I find that I can make more time for exercise. It is easier for me to throw the coat and gutties on in the evenings and get out the door and get the steps in.

I should clarify that I live in the city and have a well-lit, well-populated, busy circuit close to my home which I feel is safe to walk in the dark.

I did a walking challenge for Children in Need two years ago, where I clocked up over 180 miles in just over a month. I remember the sense of achievement I felt from taking on that challenge.

This year, I have taken on a challenge for myself.

Lynette Fay

I attend an all women’s gym class and try to go twice, sometimes three times a week depending on my schedule. Life gets in the way and I have to accept that when I don’t make as many classes as I would like to.

Our brilliant trainer, Fiona Maguire, has decided to run a fitness challenge in the run-up to Christmas for those who want to get involved – there is no pressure to do so.

I usually pass on challenges like this. I am not competitive and find that sometimes the competitive nature of others leaves me feeling worse about my lack of achievement.

This year, as I consciously prioritise my physical and mental health, I want to keep myself accountable, so I am all in. 10k steps a day, a couple of gym classes and a few extra exercises thrown in – for fun, allegedly!

For me, it’s not about going down dress sizes or losing weight ahead of the Christmas splurge. I don’t own a set of scales and have no idea what I weigh.

What I do know is that when I make time for exercise, I feel better in myself. As long as I am fit and able to take part, why wouldn’t I? That is my way of getting through the darkness.

Come find me on socials if you want to try the challenge – ní neart go cur le chéile. Where there is unity, there is strength, and hopefully a little light to walk towards together.