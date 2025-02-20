Letter: When it comes to the DUP and integrated education, it seems parental choice doesn’t always count

It would appear now that DUP policy on education supports both religious and social segregation.

In January, Education Minister Paul Givan turned down the request of Bangor Academy and Rathmore Primary, also in Bangor, to integrate in spite of the overwhelming support of local parents for the move. In the case of Bangor Academy, 79.4 per cent of parents voted in favour of integration and at Rathmore, 82.3 per cent voted in favour.

In reaching his decision, the minister not only rejected the wishes of the school community but also the advice of his own officials, the Education Authority and the Controlled Schools Support Council.

Bangor Academy

When Kellie Armstrong’s private member’s Integrated Education Bill was going through the Assembly in 2022, the DUP moved to block the legislation using a Petition of Concern but failed to secure the necessary numbers. At the time party leader Jeffrey Donaldson claimed: “This bill undermines the principle of parental choice. That is wrong and that is why we are opposing it and will be pursuing a petition of concern.”

It would seem that as far as the DUP are concerned, parental choice only counts when it’s in line with their ideology and integrated education is not part of that ideology.

When it comes to academic selection, the DUP are its biggest supporters and again their principal argument is that parents have the right to chose what type of school their children attend, but it’s quite clear that parents only make the choice about whether or not their child sits the test. It’s the grammar school that does the choosing, not the parent.

We know that the best education systems in the world are non-selective. Over the past 20 years only one country, the Netherlands, which has a selective system of education has featured in the list of top-ranking countries based on their PISA scores.

As Sir Michael Wilshaw, the retired head of Ofsted, said: “Which great education system has selection at 11? I don’t know any.”

Jim Curran, Downpatrick, Co Down