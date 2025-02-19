Letter: Recruitment figures show PSNI is still not trusted by nationalists

What do the latest recruitment figures for the PSNI tell us?

With the Catholic/nationalist majority community only making up about 27 per cent of applicants, it tells us that the PSNI is still not trusted in that community and that it feels that it is unjustly treated by the PSNI.

About two-thirds of applicants are perceived to come from a Protestant background, which shows that the PSNI is much more acceptable to that community.

While Jon Boutcher feels that this is an unsatisfactory situation, it has to be said that his recent meeting on the Shankill Road to address concerns from the PUL community about two-tier policing only further exacerbates nationalist mistrust of the PSNI.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (Liam McBurney/PA)

The nationalist community retains its memories of two-tier policing that includes shoot to kill, plastic bullets, massive disruption to republican funerals, blatant sectarianism, failure to address collusion and continued attempts to deny access to information that would highlight that abuse.

Last week UTV News told us that Clifford McKeown, who is believed to have murdered at least 10 people, was a state agent.

We know that Sir John Stevens in 1993 found that collusion between the so-called security forces, of which the RUC played the primary role at that stage, and loyalists was at a level way beyond what he had first thought in 1990.

What the recent recruitment statistics also show is that Sinn Féin has separated itself from its support base in relation to policing by attempting to legitimise the PSNI.

Seán O’Fiach, Belfast BT11