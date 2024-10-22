Letter: Loyalists should have courage of their convictions and run for election

Could there be any clearer example of the failure of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) to set a direction towards the transitioning or dismantling of loyalist paramilitary organisations than on BBC’s Nolan Live programme last Wednesday night?

Asking the UDA and UVF to ‘go away’ should not be confused with the exclusion of people from loyalist communities from daily life. Let’s be honest, there is no obstacle to those who have given up their membership of loyalist crime gangs becoming involved in community groups to oppose violence against women, working in homework clubs to help underachieving kids, or even running for election.

However, what is not acceptable is for the BBC to allow those who are unable to get elected to increase their own prestige by raising the spectre of young loyalists wanting to plant bombs in Dublin and suggesting that the UDA and UVF could have recruited thousands of young people.

On that show we were told that ‘transitioning’ is a difficult concept, that people don’t know what it means, and an extraordinary claim was made that complete disbandment may be neither achievable nor desirable because those paramilitary structures could be used for good.

Community groups in working-class unionist areas should be able to function independently from paramilitary control or influence.

I understand that the UDA and UVF look enviously at the influence that Sinn Féin has within the nationalist community, but Sinn Féin wins elections, they get elected and that is why they have influence.

Others should have the courage of their convictions and run for election.

If people vote for them, then they will have a role.

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6

