Letter: Ireland is on a collision course with the US and the price will be our economy being brought to its knees

I hope Ireland’s media, political leaders and government were paying full attention to US Vice President JD Vance’s address to the Munich Conference.

He told EU leaders and the media what they don’t want to hear.

The energy of the Vice President’s address on Valentine’s Day drove the 2025 Munich Security Conference into a stunning and deafening silence.

He emphasised to EU leaders and the media that the threat to values, free speech and democracy comes from within.

He warned against unelected bodies, politicians, media and governments silencing and ignoring their own people, simply because they don’t like or want any opposing voices to their own narrative.

He added that mass migration is a threat to democracy.

He cared nothing about the EU politics, woke agenda or their world views. In particular, JD Vance targeted and criticised countries which imprisoned Christians simply to silence them.

Five weeks ago I wrote that it is delusional paranoia to even think that Irish politicians or Irish media will influence any decisions made in the US.

Micheál Martin is on record as having told European leaders to “stand up” to Donald Trump, describing comments by him as “outrageous” and “ridiculous”.

Tánaiste Simon Harris and Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Vice President Vance has already fired a warning shot about Ireland’s authoritarian legislation which is restricting free speech and social media.

A litany of leaders of tech companies based in Ireland all had prime positions beside President Trump at his inauguration ceremony.

There is little chance that a scrambling EU, led by unelected Ursula von der Leyen, will bail Ireland out in the event that tech companies exit Ireland.

US companies pay billions in tax to the Irish exchequer

We are a target because in 2023 Ireland exported €54 billion of goods to the US, more than double the next country we trade with, Germany.

In 2023 Ireland’s tax take from US multi-nationals was €23.8bn, three-quarters of corporation tax revenue in Ireland, without which there would have been no government surplus or wealth fund initiated.

The US has made it clear that in trading with countries, values, free speech and not excluding people are core principles of democracy and doing business.

The current ‘Programme for Government’ puts us firmly on a collision course with US policy.

Should our government continue with their anti- human, anti-family, anti-life agenda, the price to be paid will be the Irish economy and our Dáil being brought to its knees.

Dr Joe Kelly, Falcarragh, Co Donegal