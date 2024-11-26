Letter: Gordon Lyons ‘apology’ to me did not show genuine remorse

I am writing in response to the online article published on November 19 – “DUP’s Gordon Lyons in apology after Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl accuses him of ‘aggressively’ telling her to sit down”.

I do not believe what Mr Lyons offered in the chamber following his poor treatment of me met the standard of an apology. It is certainly not one which demonstrates genuine reflection or remorse. To dismiss the incident as part of the “cut and thrust of debate” – when I was raising a point of order and not engaged in debate – not only misses the point entirely but to insinuate I could not handle it is incredibly insulting.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons

This is not about political differences or sparring in debate; it is about basic courtesy and respect. Aggressively interrupting a colleague while they are seeking guidance from the Speaker crosses a line.

Such behaviour diminishes the tone of our political discourse and serves to alienate the very people we aim to represent.

If we are to restore public faith in politics, it is incumbent on all elected representatives to conduct themselves with professionalism and civility. Something the Minister for Communities not only failed to do, but then failed to adequately apologise for.

Kate Nicholl MLA, Alliance Party, South Belfast

